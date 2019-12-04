The following Sidney precincts have been moved to the Event Center at Richland County Fairgrounds. Precincts will remain individual precincts.
In Sidney, Precincts 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 22 and 23 will all use the Event Center at the fairgrounds for the new polling place.
Fairview precinct will move to the new Senior Center in Fairview.
The following precincts will have no changes and will vote at their regular polling places:
- Precinct 5 - Savage Senior Center
- Precinct 7 - Lambert Senior Center
- Precinct 17 - Girard Hall
- Precinct 19 - Elmdale Hall
The courthouse is the polling place for absentee voting and late registration. Remember, if you are not a registered voter, you can come to the courthouse and register and vote on Election Day.
We will print reminder notices to put on all of the old polling place in case voters go to their old polling place on Election Day.
We would like to thank the voters of Richland County for all of their cooperation and patience. If you have any questions, please feel contact Stephanie Verhasslet, Election Administrator, at 433-1708 or sverhasselt@richland.org