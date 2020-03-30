Mark E. Kraft, Sidney's new chief of police, was sworn in during a private ceremony at City Hall. The private ceremony was necessitated by COVID-19 restrictions, a spokesperson for the city explained. Kraft was joined by his wife, Crystal Kraft, and former Sidney Chief of Police Frank DiFonzo, who retired after nearly four decades of service to the city. Kraft was sworn in by Sidney Mayor Rick Norby.
