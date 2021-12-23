Starting in January, Sidney residents will have the opportunity to donate to Sidney Public Schools and receive a dollar-for-dollar tax credit on their 2022 state tax bill.
This is a result of house bill 279.
This year the Montana State Legislature authorized enhanced tax credit opportunities for the entire state to encourage Montanans to support their local public schools through HB 279.
That means, starting January 3, 2022, if someone makes a cash donation to Sidney Public Schools they will get the tax credit.
The donations in turn will help schools in Sidney expand “their innovative educational programs,” according to a post on the Sidney Public Schools Facebook page.
These programs are intended to benefit students by providing transformational and advanced learning; enhanced programs, services and equipment; enhanced work-based learning partnerships; enhanced post-secondary credit or career certifications for students; and enhanced technologies that will improve experiences and opportunities, according to the post.
The tax credit is on a first come, first serve basis, according to a post on the Sidney Public Schools Facebook page, and the district is encouraging people to donate early as a result.
There are caps that individuals need to be aware of though.
First, individuals or corporations can donate up to $200K per year for the school’s innovative educational programs.
Second, the aggregate amount of tax credits that may be claimed statewide in 2022 is $1 million. That means that’s how much money people across the state can be given back through the tax credit, which is why it’s on a first come-first-serve basis, according to the SPS Facebook post.
The district is registered on the Montana Department of Revenue’s Education donations portal.
When an individual makes a cash donation to the district, they must tell the district in writing that the donation is for “innovative educational programs.”
They will also need to provide the district with their name; the last four digits of their Social Security Number or Federal Employer Identification Number; their mailing address; their physical address; and their email address.
The district will enter this information together with the amount donated in the portal and once the district records the donation, the Department of Revenue will preapprove the donation.
The person donating will receive a confirmation number and receipt that they can include when they file their 2022 taxes.
If anyone has any questions, they can contact the assistant clerk of the district at tclick@sidneyps.com or Dona Losett at the Montana Department of Revenue at 406-444-1991 or dona.losett@mt.gov.