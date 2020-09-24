The COVID-19 pandemic hit the economy hard, leaving thousands without jobs and many small businesses to either shut their doors or feel the lasting effects.
Bryce Dinkelman, Brandon Batty and Joseph Knapp were no exceptions.
Even with the hardships brought on by the pandemic, a blessing came out of it, and so is the new Frontier Tires and Glass business in Sidney.
Knapp, who is the secretary and does a lot of public and business relations, said when the pandemic hit, all three were seriously affected.
He said all three had diverse backgrounds full of experience in trucking, oil field work and maintenance. When they got together and realized there was room in Sidney for a tire shop, they got to work.
“Then we started to dream about it and put our business plan together in late May, early June, and we were able to open the doors a week ago,” Knapp said.
Knapp and Dinkelman have known each other since 2012. They worked together at two different companies and became friends. They met Batty later; and once they decided they wanted someone with business mentorship, they asked Batty if he would help.
“He said, ‘This is crazy,’” Knapp recalled. “‘I’ve been contemplating a tire store. If you guys got room for another partner, I’m interested.’ So we had another couple meetings, we got in a little Chevy S-10 pickup truck and drove around Sidney, and we had eyes on several locations, and Brandon knew about this one.”
Dinkelman specializes in electrical services and alignments and is also the president. Batty is aggressive about attracting new business and is a mechanic, while also being the vice president.
All three partners have such diverse backgrounds that they can do many jobs and services within the business.
Starting a business is already a challenge, but the structure of a partnership presented another one that the trio addressed right away; all three knew partnerships that had gone south.
“We know that you can turn a best friend into an enemy if you don’t do it right,” Knapp said.
For the partnership to get going and work, they sat down, made some really tough decisions and hard agreements, wrote them into their bylaws, and they set expectations and accountability for each other, Knapp said.
So far, the partnership is working great, he added.
The goal for them is to launch a successful business and be able to provide for each of their families and for the families and lives of employees they hire.
With that goal comes the positive of being in a partnership: With two other partners who rely on you, there comes a deeper level of commitment between each other and the work.
“It’s helpful to not bear it alone, but to shoulder it, so that’s good,” Knapp said.
The pandemic hit hard, but all three were able to pool their money together and make a down payment for the business, which Knapp said was a blessing for them.
“As we’ve walked through this building and put up the signs and it started to come to life, it’s really exciting,” Knapp said. “It’s an enthusiastic thing to see your dreams starting to come true.”
He said all three are so amazed at how supportive people have been.
“I appreciate the community,” Knapp said. “I appreciate, so much, the response, people honking and waving as they drive by and see the signs, and people cheering us on.”
Frontier Tires & Glass is open Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.