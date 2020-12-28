As each calendar year winds down to a close, Christmas comes and goes, leaving the New Year’s Eve and Day to ring in the new year and provide some fun.
For most people, it also signals a time in which they set a goal for themselves for the new year, a resolution, that they intend to do to better themselves in some way.
While head coaches of sports teams may not be able to tell each and every person they meet how to exactly accomplish their goals, they do know a thing or two about helping students accomplish general and specific goals related to a sport, which can be applied to other parts of life.
This a a short, compiled list of three things that a consensus of local coaches said that people can do to achieve their goals or resolutions once the clock hits midnight on New Year’s Eve.
Think BigSetting a big goal or making your resolutions with big plans in mind may be intimidating at first, but it is not a bad idea, some local coaches agreed.
Katie Dasinger, the head coach of the cheer team at Sidney High School, said for example that she thinks resolutions and goals are very similar, and for herself and the team, she always makes them start big.
The cheer team’s largest goal in recent years was getting to Nationals, and the team has qualified for and competed in the national event in recent years.
Generally, though, the coaches agreed that setting a big goal is not too much to start out, and setting the bar high for yourself can drive you to get there more.
Consistency To get a resolution accomplished, much less most things in life, doing something over and over will create that schedule in your mind and will make it become a natural part of your day.
This is the advice that Dan Peters, the head coach of the Sidney High School girl’s basketball team, shared.
“For people looking to accomplish their resolutions I would encourage them to make whatever it is a routine, by either carving out a consistent time every day or if that’s not possible, to make sure you do whatever it takes to get it done each day,” he said.
Peters added that once you do what will lead to your resolution for about 30 days in a row, it will become a habit and much easier to sustain.
Keep GoingAnd possibly the most important thing, and one that the coaches mentioned as an important piece of the puzzle, is not giving up.
Everyone who has set many goals for themselves knows the physical and mental struggle that can accompany these things at times, but the coaches said that giving in or not keeping up with it for even just one day can be a real hindrance.
Looking at it from their perspective, the coaches set goals with their students before their first games of their respective season, and throughout the season, they try to get better constantly to achieve that goal.
Instilling that drive in yourself is a really important part of accomplishing any goal, the coaches agreed.
New Year’s resolutions are tough and sometimes scary for some people, but these three pieces of advice from a group of people that know a thing or two could really help you stick with whatever it is you set ahead for yourself.