It’s been a month since Serina Kringen purchased the Yellowstone Mercantile in downtown Sidney, and the renovation fun has begun. She received keys to the building on Sept. 8 and immediately got to work.

Currently, Kringen with the help of her demolition and clean-up crew — Kaston LeRoy and Hunter Moore, her general manager — Mitch Shirk of M & S Construction and her kids are all working to restore the 25,000 square foot building to its original glory.



