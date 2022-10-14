It’s been a month since Serina Kringen purchased the Yellowstone Mercantile in downtown Sidney, and the renovation fun has begun. She received keys to the building on Sept. 8 and immediately got to work.
Currently, Kringen with the help of her demolition and clean-up crew — Kaston LeRoy and Hunter Moore, her general manager — Mitch Shirk of M & S Construction and her kids are all working to restore the 25,000 square foot building to its original glory.
“Original is my inspiration,” Kringen said, noting that she is trying to repurpose original building materials as best she can. “The process is a lot like peeling an onion… you go through a lot of layers.”
Currently, Kringen is tearing plaster off the walls to expose the beautiful brick hidden under it and carpet and tile are being torn up to expose the good old-fashioned hardwood flooring. The eyes are drawn upwards to the building’s vaulted ceilings with impressive crown moldings and ornate ceiling tiles. Windows line the top of the structure, though they are currently hidden beneath siding.
Kringen said that her first goal is to get the southwest corner of the building renovated into the Yellowstone Perc, a coffee shop that will also have a small menu including sandwiches and salads. This portion of the building has seating on the main level as well as additional seating upstairs. Kringen plans to have wireless internet available and books and games for kids. Kringen will begin the hiring process when the first phase of renovations end and anyone who may be interested in a job or just wants to follow the process can check out the Yellowstone Perc facebook page.
“I want the whole building to be used, but because it’s such a large space, I’ve just got to take it step-by-step and chunk-by-chunk,” Krigen explained. “The community’s support has been amazing; people really want this to be successful and for the building to be utilized.”
This all started for Kringen about six month ago when she began looking for an investment property so she could get out of the oilfield business. Kringen had been commuting to North Dakota for the past three years for her Human Resources position, and is glad to be in Sidney full-time now. As she continued her search for a building, she began considering all the possibilities the Mercantile had to offer.
“I remember talking to Leif Anderson with Beagle Properties and telling him that I actually wasn’t scared of the property and the work that it needed. He told me that years ago my dad had said the exact same thing to him about the Western Properties,” Kringen said, taking the conversation as a good sign to move forward.
One of Kringen’s first challenges was to get all the necessary people in the same place at the same time to meet with the structural engineer. Additionally, she was the 18th annual recipient of the Revolving Loan Fund through the Richland Economic Development Corp.
“Leslie Messer with Richland Economic Development and Veronica Melby with Stockman Bank were both wonderful throughout the loan process,” Kringen said.
The Yellowstone Mercantile Company began in 1906, but the structure was originally built in 1913 and underwent big renovations in 1930. Growing up with her dad owning Kringen Construction and being familiar with the industry helped Kringen make her decision to buy the building.
Plans are in the works for Kringen to make an office for herself and a space for her kids in the upstairs portion of the building that overlooks the main room of Yellowstone Mercantile. This larger space will ultimately have the walls that divided it into individual shop areas torn out and will return to its original large open space. This will eventually become an events area that Kringen will rent out.
Kringen is still brainstorming what will become of the basement. Her biggest hope for the lower level at this point is to restore the outside stairs and refloor where the current inside stairway is.
“I love the demo process,” Kringen said. “Getting down to the guts is exciting, but I’m also really excited for a fresh start where I get to do my own thing. I’ve been putting my kids to work and they’re excited, too. They think being part of a family business is cool.”
Renovating the Yellowstone Mercantile back to its original glory will bring a bit of the past into the future of Sidney, and into Kringen’s family’s future.