What do New York City and Northeast Montana have in common?
The answer may surprise you.
The list of differences is endless. The common denominator? Great theater.
If you want to see the creme de la creme on stage in the United States, most will say that nothing beats NYC. And they are not wrong. But have you ever been to Fort Peck Summer Theater?
It never ceases to amaze me. Every time I go to a summer show in Fort Peck I am blown away.
Fort Peck Theatre was built in 1934 to serve as a movie house for the approximately 50,000 United States Army Corps of Engineers and family members that populated the area during the Fort Peck Dam Project, a part of FDR’s New Deal. During this time, it is reported that the movie house was open 24/7 and was the center of entertainment in the suddenly quite urban area that sprung up during the Great Depression. Intended to be a temporary structure until work on the dam was completed, the theatre was saved from demolition in the 1960s by the Fort Peck Fine Arts Council. The group repurposed the building for live theater and in 2022 Fort Peck Summer Theatre celebrates its 53rd year of summer productions on the prairie.
I was fortunate this year to be able to take in Suessical the Musical at Fort Peck on August 14, one of six productions performed at the theatre this summer. One of the great things about Fort Peck Theatre that you won’t experience on Broadway is the mix of both professional as well as local amateaur singers and actors that take the stage. Auditions take place each February and are open to anyone in second grade or older. And I’m telling you, seeing a 12-year old local amateur actor play the lead in Suessical (and nail it!) amongst professional actors from around the U.S. (yes, even some who spend the rest of their time performing in New York) was a sight to be seen. Luckily, I was even able to meet the young man after the show to shake his hand and congratulate him on an absolutely stellar performance.
Having just returned from a trip to NYC six days earlier where I took in Moulin Rouge and Phantom of the Opera on Broadway, I was not nervous at all about being let down by the cast of Suessical in our tiny corner of the world. I had been to both worlds and knew that both were incredible. True, Broadway is great, and probably can’t be beat, but if you are looking for a show a little closer to home, without the traffic and crowds, the Fort Peck Theatre experience simply cannot be beat. You may even feel (as my east coast born and raised husband when he saw his first Fort Peck play last season, Fireside Grill), “Like I was in New York” the first time you see it.
Itching to catch a great show before summer ends? There is still time to take in the final show of the season, Wait Until Dark, which runs from August 19 through September 4. How do I know it is great even though it has yet to open? Because having attended the last several seasons since relocating to western North Dakota/eastern Montana in 2017, I have yet to not be amazed.
Tickets can be purchased online or by contacting the box office at (406) 228-9216.