Sidney Health Center Newborn Announcements
Name: Lewis James Murray, male – Birth Date: April 2, 2020; Birth Weight: 8 lbs. 2 oz.; Mother’s Name: Kiena Murray, Lambert; Father’s Name: James Murray
Name: William Ludwig Kessler V, male – Birth Date: April 2, 2020; Birth Weight: 7 lbs. 1.3 oz.; Mother’s Name: Kelly Nelson, Outlook; Father’s Name: William Kessler IV
Name: Katrina Marie Gieser, female – Birth Date: April 6, 2020; Birth Weight: 6 lbs. 8 oz.; Mother’s Name: Regina Gieser, Sidney; Father’s Name: Daniel Gieser
Name: Cauy Dean Nichols, male – Birth Date: April 9, 2020; Birth Weight: 7 lbs. 1 oz.; Mother’s Name: Jayna Nichols, Sidney; Father’s Name: Cody Nichols
Name: Trace Steven Richard Friend, male – Birth Date: April 9, 2020; Birth Weight: 7 lbs. .05 oz.; Mother’s Name: Stephanie Friend, Fairview; Father’s Name: Troy Friend
Name: Aaliyah Faith Smith, female – Birth Date: April 9, 2020; Birth Weight: 8 lbs. 7.3 oz.; Mother’s Name: Kylee Smith, Sidney; Father’s Name: Dalton Tommie
Name: Lawson Ray Barrow, male – Birth Date: April 11, 2020; Birth Weight: 6 lbs. 6.1 oz.; Mother’s Name: Tessa Barrow, Watford City, N.D.; Father’s Name: Aaron Barrow
Name: Demetri Kazik Palacios, male – Birth Date: April 12, 2020; Birth Weight: 7 lbs. 7 oz.; Mother’s Name: Lerissa Palacios, Fairview; Father’s Name: Luis Miguel Palacios Hernandez
Not Submitted by Sidney Health Center
Name: Elizabeth Joy Hedegaard – Birth Date: May 6, 2020; Birth Weight: 7 lbs., 6 oz.; Mother’s Name: Melissa Hedegaard, Duluth, Minn.; Father’s Name: Brock Hedegaard