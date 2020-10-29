Two Richland County 4-H members recently participated in the Northern International Livestock Expo, and both had great experiences and had a lot to say about what they were able to do.
The two members were Cooper McNally and Ali Merritt, and they both had fun throughout the experience.
Merritt's responses and thoughts about the NILE will be in the next edition of the Sidney Herald, and McNally's are below.
It may have been different this year, but the experience was still really good overall, McNally said.
McNally, a freshman at Sidney High School, also recently competed at the American Royal in Kansas City and mentioned how that experience was.
Q: What was it like to be at both the Northern International Livestock Expo and the American Royal?
A: 2020 was obviously quite the year, and just like everything else this year, the NILE and the American Royal were a little different. The NILE was all virtual this year. To be in the shows, you had to take videos from home to send in and a judge to look at virtually. Although it wasn’t the same as usual, it still turned out really well. The American Royal was fun as ever. This year, even with the restrictions as far as COVID rules, there were just as good of experiences. The best part of the American Royal this year was the amount of other Montana people that went down for the show. I had a blast meeting new people, seeing all the booths and vendors, and most of all, the competition throughout the show.
Q: What things did you do at both events, and how fun/interesting were they for you?
A: This year without having the actual NILE, we just had to wait for results. But, the Royal was a great experience as always. At the Royal this year, I got to hang out with friends, walk around the vendors and look at a whole lot of good livestock throughout the week.
Q: Did you learn a lot at the Northern International Livestock Expo, and what were some of the highlights of participating?
A: Even with the NILE being virtual this year, I couldn’t have been luckier to still get to enter a few pigs into the show. I showed two cross bred barrows in the show this year. I had champion light-weight barrow, champion middle-weight barrow, and champion and reserve over all in the show.
Q: How important is the Northern International Livestock Expo and the American Royal for your growth and future?
A: The NILE and American Royal definitely have some shape in my future plans. I not only want to keep competing at every show I go to during the year, but I also want to go to college for livestock judging and an agricultural degree. I even hope to someday make a career out of different aspects in the show livestock industry.
McNally's accomplishments are definitely deserved, and they are not the first.
At the Richland County 4-H Fair back in August, he won multiple awards, including Grand Champion for Market Hog.
Look forward to the next edition of the Sidney Herald, where Merritt will explain how her experience went for the NILE.