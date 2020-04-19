The winners of the No NicoTeen poster and billboard contest have been announced. Autumn Davidson won first prize for her poster demonstrating the harmful effects of smoking and vaping.
Davidson, an 18-year-old student at Sidney High School, won $500 in cash. Her entry will be featured prominently on a billboard in downtown Sidney.
Annika Bennion of Richland County organized the contest with a mini-grant to help teenagers learn about the negative impact of smoking and vaping.
Along with the mini-grant, Montana Tobacco Use Prevention program reAct provided advertising funding that it made possible to publicize the contest. Elk River Printing supplied artwork boards for contestants.
“I became really interested in this when people started dying of vaping illnesses,” Bennion told the Sidney Herald during an interview in early February 2020.
Bennion, 17, is currently a junior at Montana State University, Billings as a Connection high school student. She organized the contest to draw attention to the marketing techniques big companies use to entice teenagers to use nicotene, Bennion said.
“The companies target teenagers because it’s a profitable market,” she said, after announcing the winners of the contest. “When you’re 16 years old, you’re a lot more impressionable.”
It’s fitting that the top three winners are between the ages of 14 and 18, said Bennion.
“They were awesome,” she said of the entries. “It was very difficult to choose.”
In addition to receiving $500, the first-place winner will have her artwork displayed on a billboard near downtown Sidney from May through August.
“We wanted something that would catch your eye while you’re driving,” said Bennion, noting the winning poster submitted by Autumn Davidson was selected by all three judges among their top three choices.
“Two of us put it as first,” she said of the judges, adding that all of the winners are from Sidney.
In addition to Bennion, the judges included Kay Fulkerson of Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home, and Jacklyn Damm, tobacco use prevention program coordinator with the Richland County Health Department. The judges did not know the names, ages or schools of the artists who entered the contest, Bennion clarified.
A total of 36 “artworks” were submitted that depicted the artists’ views of why teens should not vape or use nicotine.
The 17-year-old behind No NicoTeen America visited Lambert, Sidney, Culbertson and Savage middle and high schools with a no-vape message designed for teens.
“Kids understand why vaping is so bad and they get that companies are targeting them,” she said.
No NicoTeen America Winners
First Place: Autumn Davidson, 18, Sidney High School student. “Autumn’s artwork conveyed a clear no nicotine story. She used a sequence of pictures demonstrating the consequences of vaping and smoking. She won $500 and her art will be on the billboard.”
Second Place: Joleah Sverdrup, age 16, Sidney High School student. “Joleah’s artwork states, ‘Don’t sign your life away to nicotine.’ Nicotine is one of the most highly addictive drugs. Nicotine use contributes to sleeplessness, depression, and mood swings. Joleah won $300.”
Third Place: Hannah Albertson, age 14, Sidney Middle School student. “Hannah’s artwork shows teens rejecting vaping and smoking because they know it is bad for their health. The two most important influences on teens choosing to vape are their parents and other teens. Hannah won $200.”
No NicoTeen America Finalists:
Nathan Wilhelm – penciled art
Brooklyn Anderson – lungs
Maya Frits – eye
Bradley Anderson – Fairview school
Kim Sartin – death smoke
To view the original artworks submitted by local teens visit No NicoTeen America on Facebook or Instagram.