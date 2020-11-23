A noise disturbance in the 900 block of 14th Street SW led to the arrest of a Sidney, Montana man who had a warrant out for his arrest on a petition for revocation, according to police reports from the Sidney Police Department.
Shane Alan Lee, 42, Sidney, was arrested after police responded to a call for a noise disturbance, and discovered the outstanding warrant.
Sidney police officers also made several arrests on suspicion of driving under the influence over the past week.
Glenn Granbois, 32, Sidney, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense, at about 1:15 a.m. on the morning of Nov. 8.
According to the police report, Granbois was operating a motor vehicle in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue Southwest after an officer observed the vehicle making a turn onto West Holly without a turn signal.
The officer pulled the driver over and observed signs of impairment, after which a field sobriety test was conducted.
The individual was then booked and released.
Donald Weinberger, 25, Poplar, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
According to the police report, an officer responded to the 400 block of North Central Avenue after it was reported that someone appeared to be sleeping or passed out in the vehicle at 7:08 a.m. on the morning of Nov. 11.
The officer found Weinberger in the drivers seat of the vehicle. A field sobriety test was conducted. He was booked and released.
Keltz Fletcher Hall, 53, Sidney, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drug (narcotic), first offense.
According to the police report, an officer was traveling in the 600 block of North Central Avenue and observed a vehicle traveling northbound in the 400 block that appeared to be speeding.
The officer stopped the driver and, after making contact, observed signs that the driver was under the influence of an illegal substance.
Field sobriety tests were conducted. He was taken into custody and held on $685 bond.
Brittney Renee Klinger, 35, Sidney, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
According to the police report, officers observed a vehicle in the 300 block of South Central Avenue at about 10:34 p.m. on Nov. 11 that appeared to be struggling to maintain position in the correct lane.
An officer in a different car that passed by the vehicle also advised the officer that the headlights were not activated.
After conducting a traffic stop for these violations, a field sobriety test was conducted. Klinger was booked and held on $685 bond.
Jeremy Laughlin was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, first offense, as well as unlawful possession of open alcoholic beverage.
According to the police report, an officer was traveling north in the 300 block of Second Avenue NW at 12:14 a.m. on Nov. 14 when he saw a vehicle traveling east in the 200 block of West Holly fail to come to a complete stop at the flashing red traffic signal as required.
A traffic stop was initiated, and a field sobriety test conducted, after which Laughlin was booked and held on bond for $685.
Dominique Connolly, 20, Sidney, was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear for a warrant out of Sidney City Court on original charges of partner family member assault.
According to the police report, Connolly turned himself in at about 12:48 p.m. on Nov. 13. He was being held on $1,000 bond.
Kayland Lee Speldrich, 25, was arrested on suspicion of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia and an extra jurisdictional warrant out of McKenzie County on charges of failure to appear on charges of burglary.
According to the police report, Sidney police offices were dispatched to a disturbance at a residence. Police traced the suspect’s vehicle to the 900 block of South Central Avenue and eventually located Sppeldrich.
She was advised of the warrant for her arrest out of McKenzie County and taken into custody. Due to an odor of drugs in the vehicle, police requested permission to search her vehicle, and discovered the drug paraphernalia.
She was booked, and is awaiting extradition.
Jeremy Johnston, 32, Sidney, was arrested on suspicion of assault, non domestic,.
According to the police report, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Seventh Street Southeast where they made contact with the victim, who had bene struck in the face.
Officers located Johnston and took him into custody. He was being held on $585 bond.