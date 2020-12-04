This year, 2020, a pandemic year, has been a year like no other. In keeping with that, the Sidney Herald would like to start a new tradition. We would like to highlight a citizen of the year, who we will feature in our upcoming 2020 Progress through Adversity edition, which is coming out in 2021.
Do you know someone who should be highlighted for their efforts going above and beyond in this pandemic year? We will be taking your nominations for Citizen of the Year through Jan. 7, and we will announce the winner in our upcoming Progress edition!
Your nominations may be submitted to editor@sidneyherald.com or mailed to us at 310 2nd Ave NE, Sidney, Montana 59270.
Include a brief paragraph about why you feel the person you are nominating is deserving of the award, as well as your telephone number so we can contact you if there are any questions.