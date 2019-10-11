Non-resident off-highway vehicle users coming to Montana this fall will see a slight increase in their temporary use permits.
The increased fee is a result of House Bill 355, which was passed by the 2019 Montana Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Steve Bullock. The revenues from the fee increase will go towards OHV trail maintenance, noxious weed abatement, search and rescue missions, and OHV enforcement efforts throughout Montana.
HB 355 raised the OHV non-resident temporary use permit cost from $27 to $35. The permits are valid for the calendar year and the increase went into effect Oct. 1. Montana law states that an OHV owned by a non-resident may not be operated in Montana without a temporary-use permit.
Under the new law, the bulk of the permit fees go to the OHV trail maintenance grants administered by FWP. The legislation increased the amount going into this grant program from $15 to $27.50 per permit.
The permit may be purchased from local vendors or online at: https://app.mt.gov/als/index/index.html.
For more information on the OHV Nonresident Temporary Use Permit contact Tom Reilly at (406) 444-3752 or treilly@mt.gov. Or visit: http://stateparks.mt.gov/recreation/ohvProgram.html.