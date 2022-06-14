Concerns have arisen after the announcement that North Star Amusement had canceled their arrival to the McKenzie County Fair. Do not fear, citizens of Richland County, as the Fair Board has had confirmation that North Star will be providing the carnival in Sidney the first week of August.
The amusement park has provided the carnival rides at the Richland County Fair and Rodeo for the past several years, and this year has experienced some difficulty having enough staff to run the carnivals.
Riley Cooke, owner of North Star Amusement said, “This is just another part of the American worker shortage.”
Cooke explained how foreign workers are brought in through the H-2B temporary business worker program. This program is highly utilized by North Star, but there is a cap as to how many people are brought in.
“We are fighting with the hotels, the seasonal restaurants and other industries as well to get these workers to our business,” Cooke said.
The cap is met within a short amount of time as the southern states are able to start their carnival season earlier due to more temperate weather, so they receive the workers first. This leaves the northern states and their businesses, like North Star, to wait until the cap is raised.
Cooke was supposed to have his workers by May, at the latest the first of June. But this did not happen.
“McKenzie County and I have a great relationship,” said Cooke. “They knew this was a possibility. I really hated to see it happen, but I didn’t have a choice. I simply did not have the manpower.”
Weighing in on the topic, Fair Manager Pam Shemidine said, “I have talked to the owner of North Star and he confirmed that they will have the workers needed by August and that our fair was safe…We’re excited to have the fair. We have a lot of great entertainment on top of the carnival and lots of great exhibits and vendors.”
The Richland County Fair and Rodeo will be held Aug. 3-6. Tickets are on sale now.