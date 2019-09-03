Northeastern Arts Network is pleased to present the 2019-20 Big Sky Concert Series to the community. This year’s series features live theatre and a kaleidoscope of musical entertainment as part of this art organization’s ongoing commitment to provide quality entertainment to the community with a variety of shows that will appeal to every age and interest.
The first performance of the season kicks off with Montana Repertory Theatre’s presentation of “Love that Dog.” In this one-person play adapted from the book by Sharon Creech, a young student ruminates on the confusing, pointless nature of poetry and the complete impossibility of a person writing their own poems. But, slowly, over the course of this 50-minute play, a young poet emerges with the help of a teacher, a pencil, some yellow paper, and, of course, a dog. The performance is Thursday, Sept. 12.
On Thursday, Oct. 3, enjoy the music of the Rhythm & Ramble Quartet. Rhythm and Ramble is a jazz combo band based in Bozeman. featuring Colby Tinsley (clarinet) and Tyler de Caussin (guitar). This acoustic swing band founded upon a shared passion for pre-war American Jazz.
On Nov. 7, don’t miss the performance by the Dennis Stroughmatt et L’Esprit Creole Trio. Passionate ambassadors of Creole music and traditions, expanding interest and excitement in a region that has been ignored by the history books. This medley of music, language, stories, and culture secreted away in the Missouri and southern Illinois Ozarks now has a voice in the tapestry of this world. With the blessing of the Creole people of the Midwest, Dennis Stroughmatt et l’Esprit Creole work to expand interest and excitement in a region that has been, in many ways, forgotten by the march of time. Through the work of Dennis Stroughmatt et L’Esprit Creole, the music and culture of “Old Upper Louisiana” is in good hands.
The Seffarine Trio joins the series on Feb. 6, 2020. Led by Moroccan singer Lamiae Naki and oud player/flamenco guitarist Nat Hulskamp. Repertoire varies from classical Arabic and Andalusian music to original compositions influenced by music of widely varing cultures, such as Spanish flamenco, classical Persian music and American jazz.
A popular Celtic all girl trio, The Gothard Sisters closes the series March 26. The Gothard Sisters are a dynamic musical group of three sisters who play contemporary Celtic music. Blending Celtic, folk, classical, world and northwest musical influences, the Gothard Sisters bring songs to life with violin, acoustic guitar, mandolin, bodhran, djembe, octave violin, whistle and vocal harmonies, creating music that is “vivid, inspirational and captivating.”
All concerts are held at the MonDak Heritage Center at 7 p.m except for The Gothard Sisters, which will be held at the Sidney Middle School auditorium. Season tickets can be purchased at the door: adults $50, senior $45 and students $35. For additional concert information contact Candy Markwald 406-488-4155, Jill Hill 406-489-4304, or Leann Pelvit at 433-3500.