The community showed up and showed off their generous spirit during the Jan. 14 Mike Obergfell benefit.
“The community turnout was beyond amazing. Our wonderful community proved once again that we live in the best place on earth,” said Sara Huft, daughter of Mike and Diane Obergfell. “The event center was packed with so many friends, family and some people we didn’t even know. We’ve estimated over 700 people were in attendance.”
Mike Obergfell was diagnosed with metastatic stomach cancer at the end of summer 2022 and has received treatments in hospitals in Sidney and BIllings, MT and in Seattle, WA.
“I think the main thing the benefit has done is help relieve the stress when Mom is unable to work. It's tough enough when suddenly one of you can't can't work, let alone when that only other income ends up being sporadic on top of it. The first three months were really, really stressful with all of the travel costs and hospitalizations,” Huft said.
The money raised from the benefit will help the Obergfells with medical and travel expenses. Planning for it began the week before Thanksgiving with a core group of ten people, though many others pitched in to make it a success.
“The amount of blood, sweat and tears involved with planning a benefit is insane. There simply aren't enough words or thank-you's to express how blessed we are to have you in our lives,” said Huft of all those who helped. “You all hold a very special place in all of our hearts.”
The benefit kicked off at 5:30 p.m. at the Richland Co. event center with a silent auction and free-will donation roast beef dinner. Both the food and the Event Center were donated by Franz Construction. The live auction started at 8:00 p.m., with businesses and individuals donating 125 items to the live auction and 111 to the silent auction.
“The overwhelming support was truly incredible. It's so wonderful to see everyone come together for those in need,” Huft said.
Mike Obergfell is continuing with his current chemo regimen and is waiting for more biopsy results. The family has described his diagnosis as a “rollercoaster,” but is optimistic as the cancer is responding to the current chemo treatments.
Huft concluded, “For the last week I have been trying to find the right words to say to the community. The truth is, there just isn't a word that exists to adequately say how truly grateful we are for each and every one of you. For every thought, prayer, helping hand, donation and bid raised or won… THANK YOU!”