(L-R) Travis Obergfell, Joann Obergfell, Diane Obergfell, Mike Obergfell, Matt Obergfell and Sara Huft at the benefit event 

The community showed up and showed off their generous spirit during the Jan. 14 Mike Obergfell benefit.

“The community turnout was beyond amazing. Our wonderful community proved once again that we live in the best place on earth,” said Sara Huft, daughter of Mike and Diane Obergfell. “The event center was packed with so many friends, family and some people we didn’t even know. We’ve estimated over 700 people were in attendance.”



