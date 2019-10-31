Boys & Girls Club (BGC) of Richland County is proud to announce Reilly Miller as its October Youth of the Month for the 2019-2020 school year. She was nominated by the BGC staff and recently voted for by her fellow club members. Reilly is the daughter of Jackie and Jeff Miller and has an older sister, Hayden, who also attends the after-school program. She is a very enthusiastic and spirited member here at the club. Some of her favorite activities to do include perler beads and other art-related programs. She is in Ms. Lewis’s third grade class where her favorite subject is reading. When Reilly is older, she would like to become a hair stylist.
Reilly is active in many of the programs here and has grown into a very respected member at the club. She comes through the doors each day ready to try new things and grow in her already established passions.