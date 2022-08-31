SHS logo

The oil and gas recovery has given the Sidney School District a healthy boost in its school budget figures, and that is the reason that the budget was around $2 million more for both the High School and the Elementary School budgets.

Sidney School Board finalized a budget of $12.78 million for the elementary district and $10.09 million for the high school, both of which were about $2 million more than the previous year.



