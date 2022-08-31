The oil and gas recovery has given the Sidney School District a healthy boost in its school budget figures, and that is the reason that the budget was around $2 million more for both the High School and the Elementary School budgets.
Sidney School Board finalized a budget of $12.78 million for the elementary district and $10.09 million for the high school, both of which were about $2 million more than the previous year.
That additional money is almost all coming from oil and gas tax revenues, Sidney School Superintendent Brent Sukut explained to the Sidney Herald, and is money that will only be spent if it materializes.
A majority of the oil and gas revenues will be put into what the districts all their Flexibility Fund, which is used to pay the additional staff needed to serve increased population that’s come to the area for the oil and gas industry.
The money is also available for emergency situations, such as the wind damage at Central that caused water to leak onto the floor last year, as well as ensuring that the technology needs of each student are being met.
During the pandemic, the District also decided to go to one student to one device in the district. The ongoing replacement cost for that is about $60,000 annually at the high school.
At the high school, $1.7 million of the additional $2 million in funds is going into the Flex Fund, while at the elementary school, about $500,000 is going in to the flex fund.
The elementary school will also be replacing one or two busses, each of which can cost upwards of $200,000, Sukut said.
“We really had to cut back the last few years because the oil and gas was down significantly,” Sukut said. “So you know, when you don’t have that and you’re still trying to pay seven teacher salaries out of it, you’re probably not going to have a surplus. You’re going to start to kind of deplete that fund a little bit.”
Now that oil and gas revenue has increased, that money will be used to replenish the Flexibility and technology funds, so that the district is ready for the next downturn.
Sukut stressed that the increased budget does not mean patrons of the school district are going to see a tax increase. In fact, mils have gone down for the high school side. They went up a little for the elementary, Sukut said, but not significantly.
“We really try to use this oil and gas money to make sure that our tax payers aren’t having to pick up any of the bill,” Sukut said. “You know like even the technology, fun things like that. We’re trying to avoid any type of mill levy votes or anything like that. We want to keep that burden off of the taxpayers as much as we can.”
Sukut added with a new legislative season ahead, he and other school districts in the east are getting prepared to make the case for continuing to send oil money back to the schools in the region.
“It is the thing that we always have to contend with as we’re coming up on a legislative session, there’s always a fight to try to get that oil and gas distribution,” Sukut said. “So, you know, it’s an ongoing thing that we really, it’s a necessity for us out here. Because of the impact we’ve had on even our infrastructure. You look at what it’s done, just within the town, and what even the county and the city need to do with the money that they receive as well.”