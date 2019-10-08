Besides bringing apples and jugs to capture the juice from the cider press, remember to bring a jar or two of salsa for the people choice salsa contest at Harvestfest and Junkapalooza in Glendive Sunday, Oct. 13, 11-4 p.m. at the Dawson County Fairgrounds in Glendive Jan Kruger still owns last year’s bragging rights for canned salsa, the category with the most competition besides fresh or any other More old fashion fun includes making butter with Fayette Miller at the Frontier Gateway Museum booth and free horse drawn hayrides by Bill Blankenship.
This is the fifth year Harestfest combined with Junkapalooza, a sale of vintage furniture and home décor, artisans and fall fashions that grows bigger every year. Junkapalooza booths are indoors but the weather says brilliant sunshine for Oct. 13. Stock up on local foods and produce as it’s the last farmers market of the season. Come hungry because the food vendor choices are amazing.
Enjoy entertainment on the free stage from noon to 4 p.m. from local entertainers: Jim & Ellen McBride, In Praise of Grace, LaDonna’s Dancers, Miss MT Outstanding Teen Karsen Murphy, Asleep Within, Glenda Kreiman and Kenny Slagsvold and friends. There’s photo opps for fall pictures, hay bale maze, and a corn sandbox for kids plus animals to pet and even adopt. Choose your pumpkins from the pumpkin patch and the kids can even decorate them with stick-on faces, and then take a wagon or wheelbarrow to get your treasures to your vehicle.
Many unique shops in downtown Glendive will also be open Sunday, Oct. 13, including Enchanted Room and Enchanted Living, Glendive Landscaping, Hello Beautiful, Kirke Collective and Cravens Coffee.
Admission at the Dawson County Fairgrounds is $3 adults, 10 and under free. More information is on the Harvestfest & Junkapalooza Facebook event page or contact Jan 939-1482 or Dawn 939-4771.