Just like a fairy tale, a small girl grows up, moves away, and returns years later to save the day. That may be how Fairview native Karolyn Orr’s story turned out as she returned to Fairview Public School to take over the school’s beleaguered band program.

Fairview Public School wasn’t having any qualified applicants for the vacant band teacher position, as reported by the Sidney Herald, and it appeared likely that students would go without band.



