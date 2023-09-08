Just like a fairy tale, a small girl grows up, moves away, and returns years later to save the day. That may be how Fairview native Karolyn Orr’s story turned out as she returned to Fairview Public School to take over the school’s beleaguered band program.
Fairview Public School wasn’t having any qualified applicants for the vacant band teacher position, as reported by the Sidney Herald, and it appeared likely that students would go without band.
Using social media, Fairview Public School Administrative Assistant Donetta Asbeck posted the Sidney Herald’s story on her Facebook page which caught Orr’s attention from far off northern Virginia.
“I read it and it just tugged at my heart,” she said. “I couldn’t imagine this kind of program would close.”
Orr grew up in Fairview and graduated from Fairview High School where she got her start in music.
“For a lot of kids like myself it was an escape. Music kind of made things better. I think a lot of kids need that especially today,” Orr said.
After graduating, Orr earned a degree in Piano Performance at MSU Billings and then moved to New Mexico where she received a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and a Master’s degree in Finance.
After a career as a financial analyst at Los Alamos National Laboratory and as co-owner with her husband of a business that employed 60 people in seven states working with different national nuclear laboratories, she settled down in northern Virginia with her family in 2011.
Until the evening she read the story about her hometown of Fairview.
“This is where my life and a lot of other musicians from this area got their start. The thought that it would just go away was just tore me up. And the students were also asking for a teacher. I never heard of students wanting a teacher,” Orr said.
Reaching out to the school, she interviewed with the superintendent on a Tuesday, the next day she was packing, and by the following Monday, Orr was teaching.
“I didn’t come here to be a band teacher, I came here to be a mentor. I grow musicians. I want them to respect, and understand, and love music from every single culture all over the world,” Orr said.
Orr mentors and teaches 26 students in high school band and choir, almost 50 in junior high band and choir, and 15 in fifth grade band learning everything from funk to Celtic music.
Music is relevant and has so many things in common with other subjects, explained Orr, including math where there is counting, patterns, and numbers; English, like exposition and rising action; and working with other people as you would with sports.
“You also learn how to perform in front of people so you can give speeches in drama or speech class and English class and not get nervous,” Orr said. “I want them to understand why they are doing the music, what is the story behind it, what is its purpose and how are you going to get the audience as excited and involved as you are.”
“I have always been doing this (music) parallel with accounting and finance,” Orr said. “I was playing for musicals, for church, for bands and other kinds of bands. I have always had a double resume.”