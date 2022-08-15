It is the fifth year for Eastern Montana’s Out of the Darkness Walk in Sidney, and organizers are gearing up for what they hope will be a big event that brings people together for the cause of boosting mental health.
“There’s so much stigma around mental health and suicide that we want it to become part of everyday conversation," Kallem told the Sidney Herald. "We want people to be willing and able to share their feelings and emotions with our repercussions.”
The event is a fundraiser, and the group has set an ambitious goal to raise $27,000 this year, which will be used for education and awareness efforts. But while the event is a fundraiser, that doesn’t mean everyone has to be raising money to participate in the event, Kallem added.
“This is also about raising awareness and creating a meaningful experience for loss survivors and for those who struggle with mental health to come together as one and know that they’re not alone,” he said. “That’s why we do the honor beads as well, because the colors represent the different types of loss and struggle. So people don’t necessarily have to say it, they just see it.”
Registration for the walk is now open online at https://tinyurl.com/3h9xtcv2. Walkers who raise at least $150 by Sept. 17 will get a free T-shirt. Those who register by Friday and raise $50 are in the running for either a free wallet or bandana. Questions about the event may be directed to Kallem at easternmtootd@gmail.com.
Montana has ranked in the top five every year for the last several years in terms of suicide loss per capita, Kallem pointed out.
“It’s the ninth leading cause of death in Montana, and it’s the first leading cause of death for ages 10 to 24, so ur vulnerable youth populations in Montana. We just want to make people aware and hope we can see a day without suicide and just al come together to fight suicide.”
To celebrate the fifth anniversary of the walk, Kallem said the group plans an opening ceremony that will be a little more meaningful.
“We already give out the honor beads every year, but this year we’re going to do a little ceremony just to recognize what those beads signify and to show that we’re not alone and everybody struggles. There are people who have similar losses, so we’re going to honor those people we’ve lost and remember them.”
White beads honor the loss of a child, while red honors the loss of a spouse or partner. Blue beads show general support for the cause, while green identifies personal struggles.
“There will be music, and we have a hope and healing section where we’ll have our memorial tree,” Kallem added. “People can make a leaf with a message of hope to honor a loved one. We laminate them every year and then we just re-add them to the tree for the next year.”
There will also be "you’re not alone" cards that you can write and send to someone who it might be important to check in with, as well as coloring and other activities for children.
Out of the Darkness in general is one of the largest of AFSP’s fundraisers. There’s more than 400 walks national, seven of them in Montana.
“We start usually early February and then people can raise funds up until Dec. 31 on the walk page,," Kallem said. "In spring, we do campus walks, which we hold two of those in Montana, one in Glendale and one in East Helena.”
Kallem believes there’s probably a smaller walk every weekend somewhere in Montana, but Sidney’s big walk is set for Sept. 17 at Veterans Memorial Park in Sidney. Check in time is 9 a.m. with the opening ceremonies at 10 a.m. The walk will immediately follow the ceremony.
The closing ceremony this year features Kathleen Roberts, who will be singing the song "Rise Up" for the bubble ceremony.
“We blow bubbles to the sky to just lift our emotions and let go of our sadness,” Kallem said. “ I guess it’s just one of many things we do to honor our loved ones and let our emotions out.”