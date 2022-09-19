Among the many reasons that brought people out for the walk today were in memory of family members, in memory of friends, and in memory of children, to support mental illness victims, to be a better person, and just to get out and help to make someone’s day better.
Chloe Gullikson gives check to walk volunteer in memory of Anders Lassey.
Photos by Robyn Heck | Sidney Herald
Among the many reasons that brought people out for the walk today were in memory of family members, in memory of friends, and in memory of children, to support mental illness victims, to be a better person, and just to get out and help to make someone’s day better.
Photos by Robyn Heck | Sidney Herald
Nick Kallem (center) along with his Mom (left) and sister (right) organize this walk in memory of their brother and son, Zachery Kallem.
Photos by Robyn Heck | Sidney Herald
Photos by Robyn Heck | Sidney Herald
Fairview High School had a large continent at this year's Out of Darkness Walk, remembering their friend and classmate Anders Lassey.
Photos by Robyn Heck | Sidney Herald
The 2022 Out of the Darkness Walk committee poses for a photo during the walk.
Photos by Robyn Heck | Sidney Herald
Miss Montana Volunteer Lilliana Johnson sings the National Anthem during the Out of the Darkness Walk.
Photos by Robyn Heck | Sidney Herald
Painted Rocks were available For anyone who wanted or needed them at the Out of the Darkness Walk. They were donated by the Culbertson rock group and Carol Nankival.
Photos by Robyn Heck | Sidney Herald
The rock painting club poses with the Out of the Darkness Walk sign.
Saturday morning more than 70 people came together to walk in remembrance of suicide victims and just support mental illness.
Nick Kallem has shared this event for five years in the Sidney community.
“I got involved with the Out of Darkness Walk through the American Association for Suicide Prevention when I was living in Missoula,” he told the Sidney Herald. “My brother committed suicide and my mom started the Out of the Darkness Walk in Missoula. When I moved to Sidney, I knew it was time to bring this to our community.”
It’s often said it takes a village to raise a child, and it took a village to raise up the walk as well.
“I get so much help from the community and I get so much healing from this event, and I hope others do as well,” Kallem said.
At the event there were stations to make remembrance pictures for loved ones and to collect resources for help with mental illness.
Judge Ray Trumpower from Fairview spoke during the opening ceremonies.
“People who are caregivers for mental health victims need to remember that they need to practice self-care too,” he said.
His theme was you can’t pour from an empty cup. Nick Kallem and the committee had a goal of raising 27,000 and by the start of the closing ceremonies they had raised over 29,000.
“I can’t think this community enough, and I hope anyone who is having any mental health issues will get some help, because there is help out there you are not alone,” Kallem said.