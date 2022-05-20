A Murder Mystery party is being held at the Moose Lodge by the Eastern Montana Out of Darkness organization to help raise funds for their annual walks and to raise awareness that suicide is preventable.
“We wanted a mystery that was geared towards teens and adults so high school members could also be involved in the cast; that’s why we chose ‘Murder of the High Wizard,’” said Nick Kallem, Out of the Darkness Walk Chair.
The summary of the party is, “The body of High Wilburton was discovered this morning. It appears he died late last night, the night of a full moon. His body was discovered by Rory Olembark, who has gathered you here today to solve teh murder. Someone here is responsible, and now we need to find out whom. There’s no time to spare; nefarious magicks abound, and it’s up to us to find out who is responsible before the killer strikes again!”
The doors to this event open at 6:00 p.m. with “roast beast, chocolate frogs and butter beer” being served at 6:15 p.m.
Audience members are encouraged to dress as their favorite magical being to help solve the mystery of mythical creatures.
Make sure to buy your tickets online before May 31 on the Facebook page called, “Team Fighting Darkness” or at eventbright.com or you will be charged an extra $5.00 at the door.
“We’re still looking for a few more table sponsors left if anyone is interested in sponsoring,” Kallem said.
Eastern Montana Out of the Darkness Walk has been in the Sidney community for five years. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention began in 1987 and the Montana chapter was founded in 2001. Seven walks are held throughout the state in the month of September and there are over 400 walks in the United States between September and December.
Kallem started the walk in Sidney and there are currently six active community members that plan the pre-walk event and the day of the walk.