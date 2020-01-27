Suicide remains one of the top 10 leading causes of death in the United States.
The nation’s largest suicide prevention organization, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, recently recognized Nick Kallem and the Eastern Montana Walk Committee with the Top Community Walk Per Capita Fundraising for the Eastern Montana Out of the Darkness Walk. This accomplishment was out of 437 Community Walks nationwide and was presented this past weekend at AFSP’s annual Chapter Leadership Conference in Denver.
“Our nationwide network of Chapter leaders and volunteers are making a difference. They help to create a culture that’s smart about mental health, and bring more awareness to their local communities about suicide prevention,” said AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia.
Nearly 400 volunteers from the AFSP chapters, representing all 50 states, attended the annual conference to learn how to bring to their communities a greater understanding and awareness of suicide prevention. During the annual conference awards ceremony, AFSP chapters were recognized for outstanding work over the past year. Speakers at the conference shared expertise about the science behind suicide prevention and volunteers shared what’s working for them in their communities in fighting this leading cause of death.
“We are thrilled for the Eastern Montana Walk to receive the Top Community Walk Per Capita Fundraising” said Nick Kallem, chair of the Eastern Montana Walk. “This past year’s accomplishments would not have been possible without the support of our incredible Walk Committee and the wonderful people in our community.”
The Montana Chapter also brought home two other awards this weekend including the Century Award for the Yellowstone Valley Walk, raising more than $148,000, and the 2019 Pacesetter Award for consistent overall achievement by a chapter.