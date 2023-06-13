Paint on birch bark. Skies of blue and green. Clouds of white and gray.
Carol Hartman expresses art in color, she said, finding it depicts a moment in time.
“I don’t use a brush. Everything is by hand,” Hartman said
Calling it finger painting, Hartman can be found in her studio seven days a week working on her craft.
“I am known as the messiest artist in the Roosevelt Lodge. If I use my hands I am more involved and get more emotional,” she said. “That is where the strength of the clouds and the sunsets and everything comes with getting my hands into it.”
Hartman’s Courage Enough exhibition will be on display at the MonDak Heritage Center’s gallery until July 29. Her “Courage Enough” exhibition is based on the stories and places from the MonDak’s “Courage Enough” book & the area’s local history.
Born and raised in Charley Creek, Hartman graduated from Sidney Senior High. Her formal art training came from Montana State University in Bozeman, and from California State University in Fresno. After a teaching career at Fresno State in California and exhibiting both paintings and installations both at home and abroad, she returned to Montana in 2009 to paint full-time.
Hartman uses imagery and experiences from early years on a rural Montana ranch that have formed deep pockets of memories for her.
Hartman said she is moved by a sense of place.
“We moved into Sidney when I was a fifth grader. I used to go out to the old folks home, this was 1960, I would get to paint with ajax and poster paint on their windows and would pick the ones who were bed-ridden and they would tell me stories,” she said.
“Imagine, they had to have been born in 1865. My grandmother kept a diary so I have all of her stories and photos. It has always been important to our family that we are grounded. That we have that history,” Hartman concluded.
Hartman said she works with her art by doing more relationships to eastern Montana homesteads and trying to show how Montana was formed and what happened.
“I try to look at what it looks like today rather than what it looked like then. What have we done to this land? Our ancestors worked the land, broke the land, did we do good?,” Hartman said.
I Hartman drives out and tries to find out through painting
“I’ve only torn two engine guards off,” she said of her long treks.
This is Hartman’s last museum show of imagery of homesteads. She got accepted into the Royal College of Art in London where she will learn how to use her aesthetic skills to create impressions and abstractions rather than landscapes.
“I am going to know how it feels to be in those environments. I don’t want to lose the land. But, I don’t want a landscape, I want an impression of a landscape,” she said.