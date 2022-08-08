Purchase Access

Those 10 pallid sturgeon who were released at Intake during the fish bypass ceremony a couple of weeks ago are part of a much larger breeding and stocking program for the pallid sturgeon.

Fish biologist Shawn Cole told the Sidney Herald the 10 fish were actually part of an overall 3,600 wave of new pallids, which were released at six stocking locations along the Yellowstone River.



