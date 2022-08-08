Those 10 pallid sturgeon who were released at Intake during the fish bypass ceremony a couple of weeks ago are part of a much larger breeding and stocking program for the pallid sturgeon.
Fish biologist Shawn Cole told the Sidney Herald the 10 fish were actually part of an overall 3,600 wave of new pallids, which were released at six stocking locations along the Yellowstone River.
Of those, 560 were released at intake. The other stocking sites include two above and two below Fort Peck, as well as a site at Fallon.
It takes about 10 months to grow the pallid sturgeon hatchlings to a fish that is 12 inches in length. The 10 fish released during the LYIP’s ribbon cutting for its fish friendly bypass, were probably an inch longer, given their additional growing time.
“They’re fed on a percent body weight,” Cole explained. “So when they’re really young, they’re getting like 10 percent of their body weight, and then, as they’re older, they get like one and a half.”
The diet consists of dried food made mostly out of krill.
The pallid hatchlings are harvested from wild fish as often as possible each year, but that wasn't possible this year. Researchers could not find the wild fish they were looking for, so they used stocks at the Gavins Point National Fishery.
“We have used a lot of the adults that we know of in the wild in that part of the river,” Cole said. “We want to get all of the different genetics expressed. It’s not so much about putting a bunch of fish from the same family out there. But getting all the families out there.”
Eggs from wild fish are generally harvested just prior to spawning. It takes them about 10 months to reach a foot long. The fish are then released sometime in April.
Now that fish have actually been tagged using the fish bypass, and a pregnant female has even traveled all the way up to at least the Powder River, Cole isn’t sure how often wild eggs will continue to be harvested and raised in the fish hatchery. There will be at least some, however.
“There are some fish in the captive broomstick program that we still need to get those fish spawned and get those genetics in the river,” he said. “And there are wild fish in the river that need to be caught and spawned. But if we ever catch them, that’s the thing.”