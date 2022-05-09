A 57-million project intended to make the Intake Diversion dam more fish friendly appears to have succeeded.
According to an email passed along by Richland County Economic Development, a fish referred to as 1997 HOPS, male code 332, who had been. hanging out around the Intake FAS boat ramp recently made a successful run through the bypass channel, according to a nearby telemetry station.
“Obviously, extremely exciting (and relieving) that a pallid sturgeon successfully passed Intake Diversion Dam through a constructed bypass channel that many of you have worked on for many, many years,” the email from David Trimpe, an environmental specialist with Montana Bureau of Reclamation, states.
Construction of the fish bypass channel began in the spring of 2017, after a protracted legal battle was waged between environmentalists and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Environmentalists had wanted a judge to order the dam removed entirely, arguing that there was no guarantee a fish friendly dam would work. was made by the Corps of Engineers and Bureau of Reclamation to make Intake Dam more fish friendly.
Richland County Economic Development Director Leslie Messer was among those excited by the news that a pallid sturgeon had indeed managed to navigate the intake’s bypass system.
“Ever since the whole project had gone through the Department of Natural Resources and the Bureau of Reclamation with all of that going on in the different stages, our organization has been very supportive of trying to make sure we, as citizens, are being good stewards of the natural resources, environment and wildlife as well as being supportive of the farmers and the families whose livelihoods depend on that resource,” Messer said. “When the biologist reached out and said the sturgeon had successfully swam through the bypass channel, that was beyond exciting for us to know it was successful in the efforts and to know that it did in fact work. We are so thrilled about this.”
According to the Environmental Specialist at the Montana Bureau of Reclamation, several other Pallid Sturgeon are moving up to Intake so there may be more exciting news of more successful passes in the future.