One kid exclaimed, "Oh yay a Jolly Rancher," other kids startled at the sound of a truck's honking and a man weaved through Central Avenue and around pedestrians on the sidewalks.
These were just a few of the sights and sounds at the Parade of Lights, held on Friday, Nov. 27, that ran from the Western Cooperative parking lot to Reese and Rays IGA.
The parade was one of the first events of the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture's "It's a Small Town Christmas," helping bring the Christmas spirit to Sidney early by having Christmas lights illuminate the night.
Carly McPherson, a Savage resident, brought her kids with her to take in the sights and sounds.
She said the parade is a good way to kickstart the Christmas season.
"It's Black Friday, so it kind of brings people out and about today and then tonight too. Yeah I think it's really important," she said.
Plenty of lit up cars and floats and other vehicles made their way through the town, but one of the more detailed and impressive floats was the one Sidney Sugars made.
The theme for the float was Santa's Workshop, and the outcome of the float makes the amount of time worked on it almost unbelievable.
Lights were strung all over the float, a Christmas tree sat in the middle of it and a robotic Santa moved back-and-forth next to the tree. Other features and pieces were present too, but the Santa figure really brought everything together and completed a well put together float.
Steam also came out of the fireplace that was on the float.
Gina Schilling, who works in tech services for Sidney Sugars, was credited by the other float members as the brains of the operation.
Schilling said it only took about a week, with a little bit getting done each day. She added that it wasn't too bad to put together.
Sidney Sugars is in the parade each year, and Schilling said the team enjoys it each time.
Schilling said they got the idea for the float theme because she thought the team could be the elves, and everyone on the float had else ears they wore.
When it comes to the parade, Schilling said she loves it and what it does for the community.
"It's great for the community, and I love that we're still doing it in the middle of all this, and it's a way to bring everybody together," she said.
McPherson said the parade was definitely exciting, and she was happy for her kids to get a nice memory like that.
"I love it. I actually got excited driving to town and seeing the Christmas decorations they put up and stuff like that," she said.
McPherson added that it was really great to have the parade still go on during this time, and the good thing is that if people wanted to wear masks they could and since it was outside, people could still socially distance themselves.