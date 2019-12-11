Sidney Parks and Recreation Board voted to turn down the proposal brought forth by Sidney Health Center (SHC) that would turn a substantial portion of Johnson Park into a parking lot. The board discussed the matter at the regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
"I just keep thinking of Joni Mitchell, 'You pave paradise to put up a parking lot. You don't know what you got till it's gone,'" board member Mary Pfau said.
At the November meeting, Jen Doty, hospital CEO, and Lance Everett, board president, proposed to implement a parking lot on the 14th Avenue SW park that would provide an additional 118 spots. Doty said the hospital is experiencing a parking crisis.
Stephanie Ridl, park superintendent, expressed her concern about losing the community green space Tuesday evening, reminding the park board they already had plans for an adult fitness course and a boulder community for climbing.
Board member Doug Hettich said he wanted to defer to Ridl's opinion, but he wanted the board to be clear about why they were recommending to pass on the proposal.
"It's not our job as a board to tell the hospital whether or not they have a parking issue," he said. "We don't make their business decisions."
Brett Allen, also on the park board, said there just isn't enough proof it will be utilized.
"There is a lack of data to support why they need the extra parking," Allen said.
During the November meeting, Doty made it clear the extra parking cannot be officially designated as employee parking because it would then be considered a taxable benefit. Based on that, Pfau pointed out it's unlikely patients or employees will want to walk the distance to SHC during the dead of winter or the height of summer, leaving use limited to a few months per year.
Board members also discussed the seemingly underutilized parking that is often empty in front of the nursing home or by Healthworks.
The recommendation to Sidney City Council settled on by the board was to recommend not allowing a parking lot at Johnson Park on the basis of limited community green space on that side of town, plans already in place for the park, and lack of data or justification for need. The motion for the recommendation passed 5-1.
City Council will review the recommendation at the meeting on Monday, Dec. 16, 6:30 p.m., at Sidney City Hall.
In other news
- A recommendation will be made to City Council to accept plans and specifications for the remodel of existing public restrooms and the warming house at Quillings Park from A&E Architects in the amount of $12,200.