The end of an era is coming to Sidney Public Schools, as this year will be the last for Kelly Johnson.
Johnson, the principal at Sidney Middle School, is retiring at the end of the school year after being the principal for 13 years and an educator for over 30 years.
And being an educator for 30 years was a goal Johnson set for herself and accomplished in recent years.
However, her retirement was supposed to come earlier.
Johnson said she actually considered retiring last year, but the pandemic changed things.
But that wasn’t the entire reason. She wanted to still be able to help the students that she has spent so much time with.
“I feel an obligation to taking care of the school that I’ve invested my whole life in. I mean my college job was working for the school system, like I said I’ve been in Sidney Schools since I was six years old,” she said.
The one thing about Johnson that stands out, even in conversation, is how much she loves the role she is in, and how much she really cares for her students.
As a long-time teacher and principal, Johnson was bound to run into difficult situations that go beyond scuffles in the hallway (though she has dealt with that too).
For example, during her time as an educator, she has had to handle deaths of students, or the deaths of close relatives of students.
Each time it impacts the school hard, and she has been there to help kids get through those situations.
But just because she’s the one helping the students cope doesn’t mean she herself isn’t impacted.
Johnson said there have been deaths in the past that still hit her hard when she thinks about them because of how sad it is and how close she became with those students.
“I cry with these kids sometimes when they come in, and that’s just who I am because I just, I care about them,” Johnson said.
And the compassion Johnson has for helping her students shows in so many ways and doesn’t stop there. It also shows in her philosophy for teaching and her job.
For instance, she said she never wants to jump straight to expulsion for students who are misbehaving.
In certain cases, expulsion may be the option needed, but usually, she said, she tries to help the student as much as she can.
The reason why, Johnson added, is that there can be so many factors outside of school (or in school) that can be hurting or affecting children, so she wants to try and understand how they are feeling and help.
“You have to be compassionate. Things aren’t just black and white, and it’s not just, “OK he was terrible, kick him out of school.’ You know, why was he terrible, and can we get him on the right path again?” she said.
To go along with the compassion that she has shown throughout her tenure, she said that you really have to have a passion for the job as well.
Johnson said a person can’t be an administrator just for the sake of doing so because it can be a shock how much work goes into it.
There is more to the job than just disciplining a student.
Personnel issues- Johnson dealt with those.
Issues with students in the classroom or that they are personally struggling with- Johnson death with that.
Johnson even said that one night recently, she stayed up half the night thinking about what students might need.
It’s not a job where you leave and are completely done for the day, she added.
Much more goes into being a principal, and while it can be tolling, Johnson has done it for so long because she wants to help the students develop and grow during a crucial point in their lives.
Helping students succeed academically is certainly part of the job requirements, but what Johnson and other administrators and teachers also do is help them grow as people.
Teaching students about being responsible is a big thing, and teaching them to be ethical, like not cheating for answers, is another big thing too, for example.
Kids learn through making mistakes, but the important thing is to make sure the students know they are forgiven and teaching them what to do, Johnson said.
“Yes, I’m the disciplinarian, that is my role to punish and discipline, but I really believe, I totally believe that discipline is teaching them what was wrong about what they did,” Johnson said.
For so long now, a big part of Johnson’s life has been worrying about what may be ailing students and how to help them, but once her retirement begins, Johnson said she’s curious to see what she will worry about on a day-to-day basis.
Johnson said she and her husband golf and want to travel, so she has an idea what she will do with some of her time, but otherwise, she isn’t sure what else she will do or think about.
“It’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t imagine not having a day where I have 17 things happening at one time and work’s sitting out here that I’m behind on.’ It’s going to be a big change for me,” she said.
Johnson said she thought about possibly teaching classes online to upcoming teachers and administrators, or even substitute teaching in the school system.
For the first year of retirement, though, Johnson said she will take some time to figure out what it is she wants to do.
No matter what, though, Johnson said she is definitely going to miss the job.