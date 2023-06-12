PCS Insulation, LLC of Sidney was the most recent recipient of the Richland Economic Development Corporation’s (REDC) Revolving Loan Fund allowing the company to expand its business.
The emerging company creates, sews, packages, installs, and ships custom made insulation products.
Jamey Buxcel and Linda Knutson of PCS Insulation recently took several REDC directors and Revolving Loan Fund committee members on a tour of their business; REDC directors stated “they are established as very trustworthy within the market.”
The revolving fund allowed the company to move from a small 1,700 sq. ft. building employing four to a 7,680 sq. ft. building at 409 S. Central Ave. employing 13.
Buxcel and Knutsen have expanded their reach globally, meeting with potential international companies in Prague in the Czech Republic. The Montana Department of Commerce awarded a competitive grant to PCS Insulation to make this possible.
“This gives us a competitive edge,” Buxcel explained by remaining a local Montana company, but expanding globally.
The typical process for a product is to be drawn, cut, laid out, pre-sewn, stuffed, finished (final sewn) , packaged, shipped, or delivery installed. Each step is meticulously managed by qualified staff to ensure the quality of the items.
Everything from removable insulation for oil field sites, transport protection for vehicles and Ag equipment, blow-in insulation for homes, noise reduction, and so much more. The canvas product comes in various colors, which is handy for the oil companies. There is no asbestos in any of their materials.
In early June, Buxcel was certified as a Thermal Insulation Inspector by the National Insulation Association. She is now qualified to inspect and verify that both the materials used, and the total insulation system are installed correctly, in accordance with project specifications. She can also identify areas of concern with previously installed insulation systems.
One of their top products is a fiberglass canvas, impregnated with silicone for protection. The company attains over 90 % of all their materials within the US, remaining competitive in their pricing, according to a news release.
“Almost every material we use is American made,” Buxcel said.