Penny Ronning, former Billings City Council member and candidate for Congress from Eastern Montana, will attend the Richland County Annual Democratic Dinner and Candidate Forum in Sidney at 6:00 p.m. on May 19 at VFW Post 4099.
“People Over Politics is more than a slogan to me,” Ronning maintains. “It is my guiding principle. I’m in this campaign not to score cheap political points through name calling, empty promises, or copy-cat politics.” Committed to ensuring that Montanans have affordable housing, that their families are safe, and that our pressing infrastructure needs are met, Ronning is especially concerned about the problems facing rural Montanans.
Ronning understands how Montana agriculture connects everyone in Montana. It’s time rural Montanans had a representative in Congress who understands that.
“For too many years, our farmers and ranchers have been hurting because of lower profits,” says Ronning. “It's not because of the quality of what we produce. Quite simply, our agricultural profits are shifting from the producer to the corporations. Making a living is getting harder and harder for our farmers and ranchers to the point that it is not economically viable to invest in agriculture.”
Ronning also understands that doctors are few and far between in rural Montana where 46 of Montana’s 56 counties are underserved by primary care doctors and almost a third of Montana’s primary care doctors will retire by 2030. Montanans need leadership to control the spiraling costs of medical care, according to Ronning, because “quality healthcare in America should be available to everyone at affordable prices.”
Ronning looks forward to meeting with Richland County folks to share her message that “we need to talk to each other as neighbors and fellow Montanans. Civility has been lost in the highest levels of government, and the people’s trust has been compromised. Let’s work together doing what’s right for Montana. Together, let’s put people over politics.”