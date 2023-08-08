Pickleball players at court in Sidney

Pickleball players Nicole Franklin (left) and Susan Iverson (right) play on the Sidney tennis courts.

 Greg Hitchcock

Tuesday marked National Pickleball Day and to celebrate, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first pickleball Bobbleheads featuring Kitchen the Pickleball Mascot and another Pickleball Sports Ball Bobble.

Kitchen debuted at the Association of Pickleball Players Casa Grande Pickleball Open in December 2021, and according to the Bobblehead Hall of Fame, Kitchen refers to the seven-foot zone on each side of the net.

Nicole Franklin

Nicole Franklin plays Pickleball in Sidney on Tuesday.

Pickleball is a growing sport in Sidney


