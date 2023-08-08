Tuesday marked National Pickleball Day and to celebrate, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first pickleball Bobbleheads featuring Kitchen the Pickleball Mascot and another Pickleball Sports Ball Bobble.
Kitchen debuted at the Association of Pickleball Players Casa Grande Pickleball Open in December 2021, and according to the Bobblehead Hall of Fame, Kitchen refers to the seven-foot zone on each side of the net.
The non-volley zone is more commonly referred to as “the kitchen” of a pickleball court. Players are not permitted to volley while standing in it. The kitchen rule exists to prevent a player from standing at the net and smashing every hit.
"We’re thrilled to be unveiling the first two Pickleball Bobbles on National Pickleball Day,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said in a press release. “The bobblehead of Kitchen and the Pickleball Sports Ball Bobble will be must-haves for pickleball players everywhere!”
Since its invention in 1965, Pickleball has grown rapidly in popularity. Pickleball was named the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. by the Sports and Fitness Industry Association in 2021, 2022 and 2023.
Sharing many similarities to tennis, badminton, and table tennis, this fast-paced sport is played on a level court with short-handed paddles and a hard plastic ball that has holes through it – like a Wiffle ball. The ball is volleyed over a low net by two players in singles competition or by two pairs of players in doubles. The sport can be played either outdoors or indoors.
Come any weekday morning at 7 a.m. at the Sidney tennis courts and there is a dedicated group of pickleball players playing a match or two.
Nicole Franklin started the pickleball craze in Sidney when she organized an adult education pickleball class at Sidney High School last winter.
"Last winter, we had 20 people playing. I said if we wanted to be a bigger deal in Sidney and get more people involved, we had to get the adult ed class going," Franklin said.
She said she noticed many pickleball courts spring up all over the country and played in other places.
"You can play pretty much anywhere. There are portable nets you can put up in your driveway, or you can set up a net in a tennis court," Franklin said.
Franklin went to the Sidney City Council to propose the city make three pickleball courts out of two tennis courts when they redo the city tennis courts.
"They have to redo these courts anyway, so out of the four tennis courts, we proposed to make two of the tennis courts into three pickleball courts," she said. "A lot more people will play pickleball. Besides our group, ten of us come regularly, we have seen the tennis courts being used more regularly this year than they have ever been in the past."
Pickleball player Sandee Lundby started a Saturday pickleball group because of friends who couldn't play during the week.
"It is a sport that is really addicting. And anyone can play it. Older people can play it - they call it 'old man's tennis'. However, I see all tons of kids get into it. It is a family sport," she said. "I hope Sidney catches on and takes it to the limit."