Pickleball is popular in Sidney and is catching on in Fairview.
Nicole Franklin began the pickleball mania in Sidney as reported by the Sidney Herald, when she organized an adult education pickleball class at Sidney High School last winter.
Currently, after a request from Franklin and her pickleball group, the city of Sidney is planning on funding three pickleball courts when they redo the city tennis courts next year.
The Richland County Sports Complex is preparing for pickleball in their facility. Reynolds Market donated pickleball paddles and balls to the organization for potential league play.
In Fairview, there is a movement at foot that will allow for pickleball at Sharbono Park.
The organizer, Jacquelyn Free, the family nurse practitioner and certified diabetes education specialist at the MonDak Family Clinic in Fairview, said it is a perfect spot for hosting pickleball games.
“The kids like Sharbono Park. The park is a big part of Fairview,” Free said. “And people play pickleball. Anyone can play.”
Working with VersaCourt, a company that resurfaces courts, Free and her not-for-profit Bordertown Fest Incorporated is raising funds to resurface the north and south sides of the basketball court, add a volleyball court and a pickleball court costing $100,000.
If any would like to donate, they can make a donation to the Bordertown Fest Incorporated at Merchants Bank in Fairview.
“Being in healthcare, I recognize the importance of increasing activity provided by outdoor sports like pickleball, volleyball, and basketball. And it is something for our youth to keep them occupied,” Free said.