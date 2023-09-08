Pickleball players at court in Sidney

Pickleball players Nicole Franklin (left) and Susan Iverson (right) play on the Sidney tennis courts.

 Greg Hitchcock

Pickleball is popular in Sidney and is catching on in Fairview.

Nicole Franklin began the pickleball mania in Sidney as reported by the Sidney Herald, when she organized an adult education pickleball class at Sidney High School last winter.



