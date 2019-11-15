Pizza House recently celebrated its three-year anniversary since Jennifer and her mother Terri Moore re-opened the beloved local restaurant. Since then, the Moores haven't let anything get stale, especially their menu offerings. For the last four weekends, Pizza House has been serving up breakfast.
"So far it's been really good," Jennifer said. "The response from everyone has been really good. I'm thankful."
The breakfast menu was formulated by looking at what ingredients were already in stock and how those could be used to create breakfast meals. Moore said she also had skillets in stock from some other menu items as well.
"A lot of breakfast places have your bacon and eggs, omelets, your french toast, pancakes and all that," she said. "I just don't think that would have worked as well for us."
After some creative brainstorming, Moore developed a menu centered around breakfast pizza, skillets and fun takes on traditional biscuits and gravy.
Moore is now working on getting mimosas on the menu, which per the Pizza House beer and wine license can't be served until 11 a.m. But the addition will give late-comers a nice weekend-brunch feel.
"I have a few things still in the works," Moore said. "We eventually do want to offer a delivery service in the morning. One of the girls suggested we call it our 'Breakfast in Bed' service."
There are talks of adding a cinnamon rolls and chili to the lunch menu, a nostalgic lunch combo for former Sidney students. Moore also said since they will have cinnamon and caramel rolls on hand, she may start offering them by the pan for an easy option for holidays or get-togethers.
A few years into the undertaking of running a favorite local spot, Moore said it's been a positive experience and she has no regrets with the undertaking.
"It's been great. We have a lot of regulars and I love seeing that. I feel pretty blessed."
Pizza House currently employs 39 people, including Jennifer and Terri. While most of those are part-time, it's still proof of the value of small businesses.
"We're like a big family," employee Sicily Mitchell said.
Breakfast at Pizza House is served Friday, 8-11 a.m., and Saturday, Sunday from 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Lunch will still begin at 11 a.m on the weekends, so from 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., customers will have the option of lunch or breakfast.
Check out the menu and other information at facebook.com/SidneyPizzaHouse.