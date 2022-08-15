Montana Highway Patrol arrested a 41-year-old male on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs first offense at 1:22 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7.
Sidney Police Department arrested a 21-year-old male on suspicion of disorderly conduct at 5:36 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7.
Montana Highway Patrol arrested a 21-year-old male on a bench warrant issued by Richland County at midnight, Sunday, Aug. 7.
Richland County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 26-year-old male on suspicion of theft, first offense. The time of the arrest was not available in the report.
Sidney Police Department arrested a 24-year-old male on suspicion of disorderly conduct at 4:46 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8.
Sidney Police Department took a 41-year-old female into custody on an arrest warrant at midnight Monday, Aug. 8. The reason for the warrant was not listed in the report.
Sidney Police Department took a 19-year-old female into custody on a bench warrant issued by Richland County at 2:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8.
Fairview Police Department arrested a 63-year-old male on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense at midnight on Friday, Aug. 12.
Sidney Police Department arrested a 23-year-old female on suspicion of partner or family member assault, causing bodily injury to partner or family member at midnight on Friday, Aug. 12.
Sidney Police Department arrested a 54-year-old male on suspicion of possessing marijuana in the passenger area of a motor vehicle and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs second offense at 11:38 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12.
Fairview Police Department arrested a 29-year-9ld female on suspicion of partner or family member assault, causing bodily injury to partner or family member at 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12.