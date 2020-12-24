Zacery Allen Bujan, age 27, Sidney, was arrested at 8:24 a.m. Dec. 13 on suspicion of Criminal Trespass, a misd., Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misd. and Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, a Felony.
According to the report, Richland County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious person at an oil field site on CR 125 near the River Bottom. Upon investigation, an oilfield worker reported that a male was trespassing and acting very strange.
Officers located Bujan and took him to the Richland County Detention Center on the aforementioned charges.