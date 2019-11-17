Monday, Nov. 4 — Friday, Nov. 8 Sidney City Court
Michael Jack Devenberg, 34, obstructing a peace officer, $100 fine.
Andrew Scott Pannell, 30, operating with alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent BAC or greater, $600 fine, six months in jail (six months suspended).
Aimee Marie Neville, 26, assault, $200 fine, six months in jail (six months suspended).
Dillon Ray Lunderby, 22, careless driving, $110 fine. False reports to law enforcement authorities, $510, six months in jail (six months suspended).
David Robert Waldron, 34, operating without liability insurance in effect, $250 fine.
Jordan Francis Anderson, 26, aggravated driving under the influence — second offense, $2,500, one year in jail (11 months, 15 days suspended. Credit for one day).
Marcella Johnson, 41, DUI first offense, $600 fine, 180 days in jail (179 days suspended).
Sean Stephen Latka, 51, fail to carry proof or exhibit insurance, $250 fine.
Richland County Justice Court
Sheldon Leo Swift, 26, violation of a protective order, $500 fine, six months in jail (six months suspended).
Laurelle Lyn Green, operating without liability insurance — second offense, $350 fine.
Roland Trevino, 28, operating without liability insurance, $250 fine.
Shawn Kenneth Lustig, 43, fail to obtain landowner permission for hunting, $135 fine.
George William Hargrove Jr., 40, exceed 34,000 pounds tandem axle weight limit, $300 fine.