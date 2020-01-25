Monday, Jan. 13 —
Friday, Jan. 17
Richland County Justice Court
Nikolaus Gregory-Jacob Berger, 27, careless driving, $100 fine.
Marco Dean Kahm, 59, reckless driving, $150 fine, 90 days in jail (90 days suspended).
Kade Cole Huotari, 20, speeding, $100 fine. DUI, $610 fine, six months in jail (six months suspended).
Tyler James Ferguson, 28, exceeding max gross weight allowed any group of axles, $600 fine.
Sidney City Court
Spencer Jonathan Jay Rush, 20, operating with alcohol concentration of 0.02% BAC under 21 years of age, $550 fine. Unlawful possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle on highway, $100 fine.
Maggie Elizabeth Mackinnonn, 28, disorderly conduct, $100 fine.
Brian Anthony McMicken, 25, driving a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended or revoked, $500 fine, six months in jail (six months suspended).
David Robert McMillen, 85, driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended or revoked, $250 fine.