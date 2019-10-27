Monday, Oct. 14 — Friday, Oct. 18 Sidney City Court
Derek Paul Fischer, 41, DUI first offense, $600 fine, 180 days in jail (179 suspended, credit for one day).
Heidi Lorraine Christianson, 31, disorderly conduct, $100 fine.
Jodi Eileen Folder, 44, fail to carry proof or exhibit insurance in vehicle, $250 fine. DUI second offense, $1,210 fine, 365 days in jail (360 days suspended, credit for one day).
Preston Michael Baumeister, 33, criminal possession of dangerous drugs — marijuana, $200 fine.
Aretha Ann Hart, 50, theft — second offense, $100 fine, $335 restitution, six months in jail (five months, 25 days suspended). Theft — second offense, $110 fine, $335 restitution, six months in jail (five months, 25 days suspended).
Richland County Justice Court
William Ruben Barger, 59, fail to follow conditions and requirements of special permit, $100 fine.
Nathan Daniel Ballard, 24, no or improper medical certification in drivers possession, $100 fine.