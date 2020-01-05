Monday, Dec. 23 — Friday, Dec. 27 Richland County Justice Court
Mackenzie Philip Gabriel Philippi, 27, speeding, $50 fine. Fail to carry proof or exhibit insurance, $260 fine.
Anthony William Parker, 46, operating without liability insurance in effect, $250 fine. Fail to have windshield wipers, $60 fine.
Jake Parker, 35, littering — dumping/leaving any garbage/dead animal/refuse/debris, $100 fine.
Sidney City Court
Arley Von Lewis, 50, driving a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended or revoked, $500 fine, six months in jail (six months suspended). Owner permitting operation of a vehicle without liability insurance, $260 fine.
Dawn Day Conard, 51, fail to carry proof or exhibit insurance — second offense, $350 fine.
Jesse Roy Holmquist, 31, violating speed limit near school or senior citizen center, $100 fine.
Ashley Ann Caudill, 25, criminal possession of dangerous drugs- marijuana, second offense, $500 fine, six months in jail (six months suspended). Criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, $510 fine, six months in jail (six months suspended).
Melissa Anne Kasson, 41, driving a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended or revoked, $500 fine, six months in jail (six months suspended). Fail to carry proof or exhibit insurance, $260 fine.