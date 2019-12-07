Monday, Nov. 25 — Wednesday, Nov. 27 Richland County District Court
Peter Mark Kalligher, Jr., 35, fail to carry proof or exhibit insurance — second offense, $350 fine.
Shawn Michael Urbatsch, 44, operating with alcohol concentration of 0.08% BAC or greater, $700 fine.
Sidney City Court
Brandy Elaine Nevers, 30, owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance — second offense, $350 fine.
Nicole Marie Rindahl, 36, reckless driving, $310 fine, 90 days in jail (90 days suspended).
Marcella Johnson, 41, careless driving, $100 fine.
Landin Benjamin Skov, 19, operating without liability insurance — second offense, $315 fine.
Betsy Jo Prince, 40, driving a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended or revoked, $500 fine, six months in jail (six months suspended).
Michael Kevin Cornelia, 38, disorderly conduct, $100 fine. Assault, $110 fine.
Kevin Eugene Duff, 42, driving a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended or revoked, $500 fine, six months in jail (five months, 23 days suspended).
John Patrick Finn, 44, fail to carry proof or exhibit insurance, $250 fine.
Andrew Parker Miller, 33, driving without a valid drivers license, $200 fine. Operating with expired registration, $60 fine.
Fairview City Court — November
Charles Lawrence Young III, 36, speeding within city limits, $100 fine. Criminal contempt, $15 fine.
Peter Mark Kalligher, Jr., 35, driving a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended or revoked, $465 fine. Violating speed limits, $80 fine.
Larry Dean Gore, 59, violating speed limits, $100 fine.
Steven Paul Robinson, 57, violating speed limits, $100 fine.
Jeffrey Dean Sauber, Jr., 30, violating speed limits, $100 fine.
Ashley L. Moody, 23, criminal mischief pecuniary loss less than $1,500, $500 fine, six months in jail (six months suspended).
Luke Miller, 27, violating speed limits, $100 fine.
Volodymyr V. Gura, Jr., 30, stop sign violation, $100 fine.