Monday, Dec. 2 — Friday, Dec. 6 Richland County Justice Court
Zachary Weylin Wolfe, 39, reckless driving, $300 fine, $302.50 restitution, 20 days in jail (20 days suspended).
Eric Von Paul Eslick, 20, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21, $500 fine. Unlawful transactions with children, $310 fine.
Ruben Orlando Nigel Weston, 25, DUI — first offense, $1,000 fine, 180 days in jail (179 days suspended, credit for one day).
Carlos Garcia, 52, no log book in possession, $100 fine. Operating over dimension vehicle or combination on highway without special permit, $60 fine. Operating a commercial motor vehicle without a commercial drivers license, $210 fine.
Sidney City Court
Kinsey Kay McLeod, 27, owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance, $250 fine.
Kiane Ranae Premer, 55, theft of property by embezzlement, $585 fine ($585 suspended), $581 restitution.
Ashton Swenson, 18, possessing intoxicating substance while under the age of 21, $100 fine.
Gina Marie Fifer, 34, owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance — second offense, $350 fine.
Collie James Turk, 23, disorderly conduct, $100 fine.