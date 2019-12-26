Monday, Dec. 16 - Friday, Dec. 20
Richland County Justice Court
Jonatan Adalay Batiz-Miranda, 22, driving without a valid drivers license, $210 fine. Operate a vehicle which has not been properly registered, $50 fine. Careless driving, $60 fine.
Todd Galen Meier, 47, operating a commercial motor vehicle without a commercial drivers license, $200 fine.
Caleb Lavar Wells, 43, fail to follow conditions and requirements of special permit, $100 fine.
Sidney City Court
Daniel Garrett Lawrence, 49, negligent endangerment (substantial risk - death/serious bodily injury), $1,000 fine, one year in jail (one year suspended). Reckless driving, $310 fine, 90 days in jail (90 days suspended).
Cory Lester Roland, 36, operating with alcohol concentration of 0.08% or greater, $1,000 fine, six days in jail (six days suspended).
Charles Richard Laing, 38, negligent endangerment (substantial risk - death/serious bodily injury, $1,000 fine, one year in jail (one year suspended). Reckless driving involving death or serious bodily injury, $310 fine, three months in jail (three months suspended).
Charles William Rogalla, 30, disorderly conduct, $100 fine.
Eduardo Arturo Lara, 26, driving a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended or revoked, $500 fine, 180 days in jail (178 days suspended).
Kolten Michael Hodge, 20, driving under the influence of any dangerous drug - first offense, $600 fine, 180 days in jail (179 days suspended, credit for one day).
Brandae Lee Rossol, 48, driving without a valid drivers license, $100 fine.