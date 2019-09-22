Monday, Sept. 9 — Friday, Sept. 13
Richland County Justice Court
Jamison Vernon Dean Miller, 19, driving too fast causing an accident, $135 fine.
Justin Tyrel Jenson, 30, driving without a valid driver’s license, $200 fine.
Sidney City Court
Scott Donald Fasching, 44, disorderly conduct, $100 fine. Resisting arrest, $260 fine.
Andrew John Castaneda, 28, partner or family member assault with a weapon causing bodily harm — first offense, $1,000 fine, 365 days in jail (358 suspended, credit for two days).
Colleen Joy Stacey Cantrell Crosby, 25, criminal trespass, $585 fine, 180 days in jail (150 suspended).
Abby Lynn Wing, 19, disorderly conduct, $100.00 fine.
Coby Darin Fischer, 46, driving a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked license — first offense, $500 fine, 180 days in jail (173 suspended).
Fairview City Court (August)
Roy Phillip Binder, 68, violating speed limits, $100 fine.
Michael Melvin Theisen, 65, violating speed limits, $100 fine.
Timothy John Flanigan, 58, stop sign violation, $100 fine.
Tyler Jordan Thiessen, 18, stop sign violation, $100 fine.
Mary Elizabeth Gamas, 21, stop sign violation, $100 fine.
Donna Lynn Kirkbride, 70, violating speed limits, $100 fine.
Jeffry Leon Hobbs, 52, operating without liability insurance, $365 fine, two days in jail (two days suspended).
Colton Tod Johnson, 21, violating speed limits, $100 fine.
Laura Guerrero, 31, driving without a valid drivers license, $200 fine.
Morgan Dinardo-Lange, 26, violating speed limits, $100 fine.
Jeremy Lee John Rathburn, 32, violating speed limits, $100 fine.
Mikolas Taylor Stubbs, 19, violating speed limits, $100 fine.
Jimmy Tan Troung, 32, violating speed limits, $100 fine.
Kevin M. Evans, 22, stop sign violation, $100 fine.
Pedro Rios Salazar, 63, violating speed limits, $100 fine.
Warren Leroy Chord, 68, stop sign violation, $100 fine.
Tetelestai Isabel Keller, 26, stop sign violation, $100 fine.