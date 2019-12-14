Sunday, Dec. 1
5:03 p.m. — Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) received a call of an accidental shooting near CR 124 and CR 333. Deputies responded and upon investigation, found a 52-year-old male had been shot during a hunting outing. The male was transported to Sidney Health Center and later to another hospital. At this time, there is no information to indicate the incident was anything other than accidental.
Monday, Dec. 2
3:07 a.m. — Sidney Police Department (SPD) officers responded to a hotel on Holly Street on a report of a fight in a room. Upon investigation, officers determined an argument occurred but not a physical altercation. No arrests were made.
11:47 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the 700 block of S. Central Avenue on a report of a possibly intoxicated driver. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
6:50 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the Pheasant Run apartments on the report of a domestic disturbance. Contact was made and upon investigation, officers determined no crime had been committed. No further action was taken.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
2:08 p.m. — RCSO received a report of cows out at mile marker 39 on Highway 16 North. Deputies contacted the landowner and got the cows off the road. The owner took over from there.
Thursday, Dec. 5
10:11 a.m. — RCSO received a call from a man who wanted to report an assault near the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue. Deputies investigated, but then the man declined to provide any additional information and didn’t wish to pursue the matter. The issue was dropped.
6:40 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the intersection of S. Central Avenue and 14th Street on the report of a possibly intoxicated driver. No vehicle matching the description was located.
Friday, Dec. 6
3:15 a.m. — SPD officers responded to the 1500 block of Sunflower Lane after receiving a report of threats being made and the suspect was on the way to the caller’s home. Officers waited and when the suspect arrived to find police, fled the area before contact could be made. Officers pursued the suspect until Capt. Mark Kraft called them off due to safety concerns. The subject was later located with his vehicle stuck and was arrested on numerous charges of criminal endangerment, fleeing the scene and eluding police, and DUI.
Saturday, Dec. 7
3:01 a.m. — RCSO received a call about an abandoned vehicle on CR 332 off Highway 201. Deputies located the vehicle and the driver was in the vicinity, but had no explanation as to why his vehicle was left in the roadway. The driver was cited for parking on the roadway after field sobriety tests determined he was not intoxicated.
7:19 p.m. — SPD received a call about a person who had been scammed after applying for a loan with what was believed to be a reputable company. Money was taken from the victim’s bank account and payment by way of eBay gift cards was requested to pay “government taxes.” The company logo on emails received also appeared to be slightly off. Officers took the report, gathered available information, but all attempts to pursue leads have thus far been unsuccessful.
3:21 p.m. — While on patrol, an SPD officer observed a suspicious vehicle parked behind the old south Shopko. The vehicle left before contact could be made, but there were no signs of nefarious behavior.
8:35 p.m. — RCSO received a report of a possible partner/family member assault (PFMA) on the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue NW. SPD assisted with the call and upon investigation, a 45-year-old male was arrested for PFMA and taken into custody.