Sunday, Sept. 8
8:18 a.m. — Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) responded to a call on CR 350 and Highway 201 about a possible domestic dispute. Upon arrival, deputies found there was a verbal dispute, but not physical altercation had occurred. Deputies stood by at the scene until one of the arguing parties left the home.
8:53 a.m. — Sidney Police Department (SPD) officers were dispatched to a local hotel on the report of a male and female arguing. The matter is under investigation for criminal mischief and privacy in communication. No arrests were made.
9:07 a.m. — While on patrol RCSO deputies noticed a horse that appeared to have open injury near CR 130 and Highway 200. Contact was made with the property owner, who stated he was aware of the injuries and was taking care of them.
2:27 p.m. — RCSO responded to a call on Highway 68 about a reckless driver who was swerving, crossing into both lanes and speeding. The caller followed the vehicle to town, where they pulled into the Town Pump. Deputies located the vehicle and spoke to the owner, who said they were extremely tired and had pulled over for a rest.
2:54 p.m. — SPD officers responded to Quillings Park on the report of a car parked blaring loud music. Officers made contact with the individual and advised them of the complaint. They agreed to keep it down.
9:35 p.m. — SPD spoke with a person who said their bank account was being unlawfully used. Officers directed the individual to contact their bank’s fraud department and to contact officers when more information was available.
Monday, Sept. 9
4:24 a.m. — SPD received a call from a party reporting gunshots on the 1100 block of 6th Street SW. Prior to officers responding, another call was received from a person who said they were stabbed and told officers their name was that of a man who had an outstanding warrant. Upon arrival to the scene, SPD spoke with neighboring residents and found the calls to be false alarms. The man with an outstanding warrant was located and arrested. However, he had not been the victim of a stabbing.
8:11 a.m. — RCSO received a call from a person around CR 118 and CR 351K who stated his tires were possibly slashed, but was unsure if it happened in town or at his residence. The caller declined to file a report, but wanted the sheriff’s office to make a note of the incident.
12:40 p.m. — SPD officers received a call from a person requesting assistance to repossess a vehicle. Officers determined the matter to be a civil one and advised the caller to take the matter to civil court in the appropriate jurisdiction.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
9:31 a.m. — The detention center called the emergency room at Sidney Health Center to report an inmate with health problems. The inmate was transported to the hospital where he received medical care.
12:01 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the 300 block of 22nd Avenue NW where they spoke with the victim of an alleged assault. The matter is currently under investigation.
7:03 p.m. — SPD received a complaint about a train on Highway 23 and CR 350 that had been blocking the railway crossing for 45 minutes. Dispatch contacted the responsible party to notify them of the wait time.
9:19 p.m. — While on patrol, SPD officers heard yelling from a crowd of youths in the parking lot of the old Reynolds. Officers made contact and were told two men were antagonizing the teens. The men were on the other side of the park. Officers attempted to make contact, but the men were gone before anyone could get there.
9:58 p.m. — SPD received a call of an intoxicated male who had exited his vehicle and gone into a gas station. Officers responded and observed the vehicle leave the parking lot, but found no reason to initiate a traffic stop. Officers spoke with the gas station clerk who said the suspect appeared to be fine.
10:30 p.m. — RCSO received a report from CR 129 and CR 350 from a caller who stated a suspicious vehicle, a pickup with a flatbed trailer, pulled into the property and appeared to be trying to enter an outbuilding. The vehicle took off when they saw someone. The vehicle was not located by deputies.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
4:49 p.m. — SPD officers trailed a large semi-truck through town hauling a large tank.
Thursday, Sept. 12
7:19 p.m. — SPD responded to the 1000 block of 15th Street SW at the request of a welfare check. Officers made contact with the individual, who was found to be ok.
8:36 p.m. — RCSO received a call from a person in the Crane area who was receiving “weird calls” from a person with an out-of-state area code looking for the person who may have previously had the same number. Deputies advised the caller to block the phone number.
Friday, Sept. 13
7:02 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the area of 4th Avenue SW and 8th Street SE on a report of a hit and run. A pickup struck a parked car and drove off. Officers spoke to witnesses and identified the truck. The driver was cited for careless driving.
Saturday, Sept. 14
2:23 p.m. — RCSO responded to 14th Street SW on a report of kids on four-wheelers causing problems. Three deputies responded and patrolled the area, but were unable to locate any four-wheelers.
4:36 p.m. — SPD officer was fueling their patrol car after duty and noticed a dog at large near the 200 block of 9th Avenue NE. The officer attempted to apprehend the dog, but was unsuccessful.
11:26 p.m. — While on patrol, SPD officer noticed a vehicle in the alley behind Car Quest and the back door of the business was open. The officer made contact with the owner of the vehicle in the building, who was an employee working late.
Total calls: 287
Jail count: 20