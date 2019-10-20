Sunday, Oct. 6
2:17 p.m. — Sidney Police Department (SPD) officers responded to the 400 block of North Central Avenue on a call of a possible intoxicated driver. Officers located the vehicle, which was parked and unoccupied.
Monday, Oct. 7
3:53 p.m. — SPD received a call from the treasurer’s office about a stolen vehicle hit on a trailer. Upon investigation, the VIN came back to two different vehicles and the one in question wasn’t stolen.
8:44 p.m. — SPD responded to Town Pump to assist Richland County Sheriff’s Office with a report of a reckless driver. The matter was investigated and no charges were filed.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
7:02 a.m. — SPD officers responded to the 800 block of South Central Avenue to speak with a hotel guest who said his vehicle was broken into. Officers took a report.
Thursday, Oct. 10
6:50 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the 200 block of West Holly Street for a report of a possibly intoxicated person. Officers made contact and determined it was a medical situation. The person was taken to Sidney Health Center (not by police).
Friday, Oct. 11
6:39 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the 1000 block of Fifth Street SW on a complaint of a runaway juvenile. Officers located the juvenile and brought them home.
Saturday, Oct. 12
4:28 p.m. — SPD officers responded to Sidney Health Center to assist with an unruly patient. No further action was taken.
Total calls: 310
Editor’s note: Richland County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Bob Burnison was unavailable for dispatch report this week.