Sunday, Sept. 22
10:35 a.m. — Sidney Police Department (SPD) officers responded to South Central Avenue after they received a call about a vehicle that had driven off without paying for gas. Officers located the vehicle and spoke with the driver, who said it was a miscommunication, as they thought the gas was being put on a company account. Officers directed the driver to go back to the gas station and take care of the matter.
11:46 p.m. — SPD officers observed a vehicle parked in the center or the Super Pumper parking lot and there appeared to be a male asleep in the driver’s seat. Officers made contact with the individual and made sure he wasn’t under the influence. SPD cleared the man and no further action was taken.
Monday, Sept. 23
7:17 a.m. — Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) received a call from CR 261, south of CR 119 about a bull out on the road. Deputies were able to locate the owner, who took care of the matter.
9:46 a.m. — SPD responded to Sidney Middle School after receiving a report of a student who had brought a knife to school. Officers issued a citation for Youth in Need of Intervention to the student.
2:09 p.m. — SPD responded to 300 block of Second Street NW after they received a report of a high-pitched sound occurring for two hours. Officers checked the area and could not hear or locate a sound.
3:48 p.m. — RCSO received a report of a reckless driver on Highway 200 west of mile marker 66. The caller described a muddy, dark pickup, but deputies were unable to locate the vehicle.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
1:10 p.m. — SPD officers responded to 400 block of Third Street SW for a disturbance. A male in a red sweatshirt was yelling profanities and banging on the outside of a house. Officers made contact with the man, who stated that it was his residence, but he was locked out by paranormal forces. The man’s employer arrived and told officers the house was company housing. The man was warned about his language and no further action was taken.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
2:04 a.m. — A RCSO deputy took pursuit of a car that was clocked going 85 in a 65 mph zone. The vehicle didn’t stop and the deputy was only able to report a partial plate number from North Dakota. The vehicle was pursued into Dawson County and the deputy ceased pursuit when the vehicle turned onto the interstate. Later, it was found the vehicle had entered North Dakota and wrecked. North Dakota law enforcement took the driver into custody and notified RCSO the vehicle was stolen and had been found. The man was in custody on an involuntary mental health hold.
7:36 a.m. — SPD officers responded to the 1100 block of East Main Street after another motorist reported a suspected drunk driver. Officers made contact with the driver and performed standard field sobriety tests. The driver was arrested for aggravated DUI.
Thursday, Sept. 26
1:13 a.m. — SPD officers spoke with a complainant at the Law and Justice Center who said they had been assaulted by their significant other while out earlier in the night. Officers investigated further and found it was more of a custody dispute than an assault. No charges were filed and the matter remains under investigation.
2:18 p.m. — SPD officers spoke with a complainant at the Law and Justice Center who believed they had received a scam text. Upon investigation, the text appeared to be legitimate. No further action was taken.
4:22 p.m. — SPD officers received a report of a possible runaway when a father came to the Law and Justice Center after his son didn’t come home from school. While with SPD, the father received a phone call about his son’s whereabouts and no longer needed to file a report.
Friday, Sept. 27
4:16 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the Justice Center to speak with a person reporting the theft of a license plate. The matter is currently under investigation.
4:56 p.m. — RCSO received a report of at least 10 cows out on CR 122. Deputies later discovered the area is open range.
Saturday, Sept. 28
12:25 a.m. — RCSO received a call about a vehicle in a sugar beet field on North Central Avenue. It appeared the driver had taken a wrong turn and drover into the field, where they quickly became stuck. Deputies made contact with the driver, who was arrested for DUI, expired registration and a seatbelt violation.
12:25 a.m. — SPD officers on patrol made contact with a male who was urinating on a fence on the 200 block of Second Avenue NW. He was warned for disorderly conduct.
11:10 p.m. — SPD officers on patrol saw a male who appeared to be sleeping on the 100 block of Second Street NW. Officers made contact and moved the individual along.
11:54 p.m. — SPD officers were advised by dispatch of a vehicle driving recklessly near the intersection of North Central and West Holly. Officers located the vehicle, which was parked by then. They made contact with the driver, who was arrested for aggravated DUI, criminal endangerment, disorderly conduct and obstructing a peace officer.
Total number of calls: 300
Jail count: 21