Sunday, Oct. 13
3:29 p.m. — Sidney Police Officers (SPD) responded to the 200 block of Fifth Street SW on a report of ungovernable youth. Officers assisted the caregiver and no charges were filed.
Monday, Oct. 14
10:41 a.m. — SPD responded to Sidney High School after being advised of a student caught with a vape pen. The youth was cited into youth court.
4:03 p.m. — Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) received a call near CR 132 and Highway 200 north. The resident stated they were out of state but had cameras on their property and could see someone walking around. A deputy checked out the home and property and reported all doors were locked and it appeared to be undisturbed. The deputy patrolled the area, but didn’t locate a suspect.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
12:53 p.m. — RCSO received a call from CR 350 and CR 130 from a person who wanted to report stolen property. They believe the person who was staying on their property may have taken the property in question and wanted to wait to speak to that person before filing a report and just wanted deputies to be aware. No further action was taken.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
6:22 a.m. — SPD responded to the 300 block of West Main Street on a request for a welfare check. Officers made contact with the party in question and everything was fine.
Thursday, Oct. 17
5:07 p.m. — SPD officers spoke with a subject at the Law and Justice Center who reported his girlfriend missing. SPD investigated and confirmed the woman was fine.
11:04 p.m. — RCSO responded to Highway 200 and CR 133 on a report of a dead deer in the road. A deputy was able to remove the carcass from the road.
Friday, Oct. 18
5:55 p.m. — SPD received a report from dispatch of a vehicle driving recklessly, headed south into Sidney on Highway 200. Officers stopped the vehicle and the driver was arrested for DUI.
8:23 p.m. — RCSO received a call from CR 118 off CR 348 that stated a dark green/blue Ford kept driving up and down their road. Deputies could not locate a vehicle matching the vague description.
11:55 p.m. — RCSO received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near CR 340 on Highway 16 south. Deputies checked on the vehicle and found a motorist who was tired and pulled over for a nap.
Saturday, Oct. 19
11:45 a.m. — SPD officers were notified of a report of the sound of shots fired in the area behind West Side School near the walking path. SPD and RCSO responded and made contact with a male suspect, who said he was shooting at a target. His property was on the outer side of city limits. The man said he was done shooting. No further action was needed.
9:03 p.m. — RCSO received a report of a truck that had pulled out in front of another vehicle near CR 123. No description was provided, thus patrolling deputies were unable to locate the vehicle.
9:47 p.m. — SPD officers responded to Taco Johns after receiving a report from employees who stated a male in the drive-thru was screaming at them. Officers arrested the man for DUI and disorderly conduct.